Police blotter: 4 accidents, 3 involving deer

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Jose D. Arias, 30, of Hampton Bays was arrested in Southampton on Saturday, November 2 at 12:47 p.m. on an active arrest warrant issued by Shelter Island Justice Court. He was in the custody of the Southampton Village Police Department on an unrelated charge. Mr. Arias was wanted for failure to appear in Justice Court on a charge of unlicensed operation.

He was arraigned in Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and released on $200 cash bail.

ACCIDENTS

Taylor Paige Sherman of Shelter Island backed into the front of a vehicle parked in the lot of the American Legion on October 30, driven by Riley D. Willumsen of Shelter Island. There was major damage to the rear bumper, truck lid and fender of Ms. Sherman’s vehicle and a dent in the metal lower bumper of Mr. Willumsen’s.

On November 2, Sharon Gibbs of Shelter Island was driving westbound on Bowditch Road when a deer ran out from a wooded area and hit her vehicle. There was minor damage (under $1,000) to the passenger-side front light assembly panel and front quarter panel of her vehicle.

Jane Ritzler of Shelter Island was driving northbound on South Ferry Road on November 4 when a deer ran into the passenger-side of her vehicle causing over $1,000 in damage to the right front and side.

On the same day, Loudon Wainwright of Shelter Island was traveling northbound on North Ferry Road when a deer ran into the passenger-side of his vehicle, causing minor scratches.

OTHER REPORTS

On October 29 police located the driver of a truck associated with people soliciting door to door. Police advised the driver to contact his employer about the public’s concerns for some door-to-door practices.

An anonymous caller reported on October 29 that a vehicle was swerving in and out of lane on North Ferry Road. Police located the vehicle and did not report any problems.

A Center caller reported noise coming from the area of a pool on October 29. Police responded and found a vacuum being used to suck air from a new pool liner.

An automatic burglary alarm was set off at a residence in South Ferry Hills on October 29. A door was unlocked but there was no sign of any criminal activity. There had been problems with the alarm system.

On October 30, a Menantic caller told police for informational purposes about a dispute over a work estimate; an extra patrol was requested.

Police followed up on a “suspicious vehicle” report in Silver Beach on October 31; no criminal activity was involved.

Police responded to a complaint about a shaving cream incident on Halloween night in the Center. The parents of the kids involved were advised to get in touch with each other about the incident.

On November 1, a Boston Whaler was reported washed up on shore in Menantic; it had broken away from its mooring. Police notified the owner.

Police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts on November 2.

A small white dog was reported at large in the Center on November 2. Police took the dog to the pound where it was later returned to its owner.

On November 3, a caller reported a black horse walking along South Midway Road. Police assisted the owner in retrieving the horse.

Police were told there was a hunter at a Center location on November 3. The hunter told police that he was not aware he was in a no-hunting area.

A caller told police on November 4 that someone appeared to be taking down the caller’s license plate number. No further information was available.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team transported a person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 31.