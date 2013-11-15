Olson to exhibit in Greenport

Islander Harald Olson will be the featured artist at an exhibit at The Times Vintage in Greenport.

The opening reception on Saturday, November 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. will include an introduction by patron and fellow artist David Rankin.

Harald’s paintings will be on display in the gallery space located in back of The Times Vintage. His contemporary abstract paintings are untitled because he prefers viewers to choose their own titles according to the images that surface when colors, shapes and patterns combine.

Well-known to Islanders, Harald is often seen riding his bike in all kinds of weather and his work is shown at his studio at O’s Place, as well as outside on gas pumps and a boat.

Harald has had exhibits locally and in Manhattan and was featured in Michael Canzoniero’s award-winning documentary, “Shelter Island: Art + Friendship = Discovery.”

The Times Vintage is located at 429 Main Street in Greenport and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except Wednesdays. The gallery can be reached at 477-6455.