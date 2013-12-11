No kidding: Your correspondent is Bowler of the Week

The week began with the Misfits taking on the winless Schmidt Happens.

Even Arthur Luecker stepped up to the plate, helping the Misfits to the 6-point win. The Misfits rolled the third high series of 2827 and third high game of 994.

Finally with a full team, the Happens rolled the second high series of 2872 and high game of 1001. For the Happens, Mike Goodleaf rolled the second high game of 208 along with 77 pins over his average.

The Clippers again played like the first place team they presently are, beating down the Terminators for another 11-point win. For the Clips, Kevin Lechmanski led the way, rolling a second high series of 544 that included a third high game of 194.

Friday night ended the week with the Pharms taking all 11 points from the TBalls. In fairness to the TBalls, they were short two bowlers with Bob campaigning and Kevin MIA. But with the Pharms rolling the high series of 2973, which included the high game of 1039, their presence might not have mattered. For the Pharms, Stanley Beckwith rolled the third high series of 509 for 71 pins over his average.

Bowler of the Week honors goes to none other than myself. With a high series of 554, which included the high game of 222, I rolled 104 pins over my average.

It’s amazing what a $30,000-plus hip can do for you. Unfortunately, not so much for my golf game.

Week 5 Team Standings

Team Won Lost Pct.

Louie’s Clippers 48 7 .873

Pharmaceuticals 41 14 .746

Thunderballs 27 28 .491

Dory Terminators 25 30 .454

Misfits 19 36 346

Schmidt Happens 5 50 .091