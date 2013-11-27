Mailbag: Letters to the Editor for the week

To the Editor:

In response to last week’s letter to the editor (“Deer perspective,” November 21) I strongly disagree with the author’s statement that “Lyme disease is a nuisance.” Such a statement implies Lyme disease is akin to an annoying barking dog or errant car alarm, whereas the “Merck Manual of Medical Information” states:

“Many people with Lyme disease feel ill and have such symptoms as fatigue, chills and fever, headaches, stiff neck, and muscle and joint aches. Less common symptoms include backache, nausea and vomiting, sore throat, swollen lymph nodes, and an enlarged spleen. Although most symptoms may come and go, the ill feeling and fatigue may persist for weeks.

“Several weeks or months after the first symptoms appear, abnormalities of nerve function develop in about 15 percent of people; these last for several months and usually disappear completely. The most common problem is an infection of the lining of the brain (meningitis), which causes a stiff neck, headache, inflammation of facial nerves, and weakness on one side of the face (palsy). Other areas of weakness also may develop. In 8 percent of people, heart disorders — including irregular heartbeats (arrhythmias) and inflammation of the sac around the heart (pericarditis) — develop. Pericarditis can cause chest pain.

“Additionally, weeks to months after symptoms begin, arthritis develops in about half the people. In some cases, arthritis appears as late as two years after the first symptoms. Episodes of swelling and pain in a few large joints, especially the knee, typically recur for several years. The affected knees are commonly more swollen than painful, often hot when touched, and, in rare instances, red. Cysts may develop behind the knee and rupture, suddenly worsening the pain. About 10 percent of people with Lyme arthritis develop persistent knee problems.”

As a part-time Shelter Island resident I get tested periodically for Lyme disease and two years ago tested positive. I count myself fortunate that this serious disease was detected early and successfully treated and urge other Islanders not to consider this potentially crippling ailment as a “nuisance” but rather as an important health concern.

MARC SOLOMON

Shelter Island

At risk

To the Editor;

An algae bloom was observed on Fresh Pond at the town landing last Thursday. What appeared to be spots of green paint floating on the surface is a classic blue green algae bloom. Just how toxic these algae might be can only be established by doing several specific water quality analyses. I understand that a sample will be taken by the MS4 Committee.

For those who walk their dogs on the landing, please don’t let your pet drink the pond water. Such blue green algae blooms are assumed harmful and have been fatal for animals.

Despite Supervisor Dougherty’s recent declaration that Fresh Pond has a “clean bill of health”(Fresh Pond given ‘clean bill of health,’ November 14), it is anything but healthy. The high levels of phosphorous pollution near the pond’s bottom have not miraculously disappeared. When the water temperature and other factors are just right, a bio-chemical reaction will cause the phosphorous to create a blue green algae bloom and the harmful toxins that go with it.

The land under Fresh Pond, like many open space [purchased] properties, is owned by the town. It requires maintenance just like any other property. There are techniques to neutralize the phosphorous pollution and help eliminate harmful algae blooms. It will take money, effort and desire to restore the pond.

But no matter what, the water quality of Fresh Pond needs to be constantly and properly monitored to ensure the public’s health and safety. No one-time test can be so conclusive.

Supervisor Dougherty cannot talk or wish the pollution away. Assessing the overall health of the pond should be determined by the experts. His misleading assertion can ultimately put people and their pets at an unnecessary and preventable health risk.

VINCENT NOVAK

Shelter Island

Not newsworthy

To the Editor:

In an article about a Community Fund Land Preservation meeting in the November 21 issue of the Reporter, the writer, Ambrose Clancy, quoted a statement made by a committee member, saying that I was “embarrassed by what (my) father is doing.” In fact, I never made such a statement. The article goes on to imply that I had made a similar statement to Supervisor Dougherty. This is also false.

What I did indicate to the committee member was that I wanted to request permission to cut down the locust trees on the lot in question in order to reduce the amount of leaves ending up in my father’s pool. I did mention to both men that I felt that this situation was receiving excessive publicity for something that is not newsworthy.

I do not pretend to be an expert on journalism, but do know that a good reporter does not print second-hand statements such as this without verifying them with the person to whom they have been attributed. This would have been easy for Mr. Clancy to do as my phone number is in the Shelter Island Reporter telephone book. I always prefer to speak for myself. Given that opportunity, this very unpleasant situation would not have occurred. It could have [prevented] hurt and upset within my family.

As for my father, he is my friend, mentor and role model. I can only aspire to live my life the way he has lived his. The respect he receives from the people of this town is well deserved.

Embarrassed of him? Proud is the word that best describes how I feel about my father, Bill Dickerson.

STEVE DICKERSON

Shelter Island

Editor’s note: The quotes attributed to Supervisor Dougherty and Charles Krause were made at a public meeting and were accurately reported.

News from South Ferry

To the Editor:

South Ferry is pleased to announce that we are expanding our policy so that as of immediately, we will officially accept the use of resident round-trip tickets for one-way passage from North Haven.

This change in policy is based on feedback by many of you, our customers and by our ferry crews over the years. As always, South Ferry genuinely appreciates your input as we strive to provide the best possible service.

We also announce at this time the introduction of a “10 Round-Trip Resident” card, which by year’s end will replace our current “Resident Round-Trip” book of tear-out stubs. The transition to a card-based system for resident round-trip ticketing will help ensure the tickets are actually used by residents of Shelter Island, will lower printing costs and make it more practical to allow their use for one-way travel from North Haven.

As with current resident ticket books, the resident card will only be available for purchase at the South Ferry office. In order to purchase, the resident must show proof of residency or property ownership at the South Ferry office. All outstanding round-trip books will be honored until used up. The existing one-way ticket book will continue to be available for purchase at the office.

Please call 749-1200 if you have any questions about these new policies.

CLIFF CLARK

President, South Ferry, Inc.

Heartfelt thanks

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Board of East End Hospice and the Shelter Island Benefit Committee, thank you. Thank you for supporting our Biennial event. Thank you for caring for each other when a neighbor or family member is in need. Thank you for allowing East End Hospice into your lives and homes.

November is Hospice Awareness Month. Hospice not only provides care to the terminally ill patients, but also to their families and loved ones.

EEH had 125 children this year at their five-day bereavement camp, where children not only learned to share their pain, but also find their voice to be able to express it. For all of this we are thankful.

On December 7 at 2:30 p.m., we will hold our first annual “Tree of Lights.” The Shelter Island Library has again stepped forward to help us. Again we are thankful.

Have a Happy and Thankful Thanksgiving.

KATHY ZARCHIN, DIANNE BAILEY,

BARBARA WARREN

East End Hospice Board of Directors

Goat golf gathering

To the Editor:

I enjoyed reading Chuck Hoffmann’s letter (“Thanks for feeding the Goat,” November 21) regarding his commendation of the good, honest work many in the Island community have invested in the Shelter Island Country Club. I ditto Mr. Hoffmann’s comments as I have always appreciated the welcome I’ve received when visiting The Goat.

However, for everyone’s clarity, I would like to correct Mr. Hoffmann on a couple of his points concerning the continued invitation for the annual fall golf outing.

The invitation to SICC members is granted by the Board of Directors of Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, who represent the membership.

As the new head golf professional, I ran this event in 2011 and 2012. Also, as a result of my suggestion, GBCC now opens the grill room for drinks and light fare following golf.

Unfortunately, this year’s golf outing had to be cancelled due to extensive golf course maintenance and improvements. For a three-week period, two holes and the driving range were closed completely and all green complexes were being upgraded. There were legitimate safety concerns due to the presence of mobile, heavy machinery and the high numbers of maintenance workers on the golf course.

I am happy to say GBCC will continue to extend the invitation in 2014, infinity and beyond!

Rest assured, I am always available for information regarding GBCC.

Hit it straight and not too often,

LEIGH NOTLEY, PGA

Head Golf Professional,

Gardiner’s Bay Country Club

Preventing a tragedy

To the Editor:

This is the season when cold weather will cause many water pipes to freeze.

Thawing the frozen pipe can end up as a tragedy if not properly done. Water pipes that are exposed to cold weather and wind can and will freeze easily. Pipes in crawl spaces and basement areas that are not heated or protected with insulation will freeze.

Many people use a torch to thaw the frozen pipe, not realizing that insulation, dust, wood chips and wooden beams will burn. Dust can and will burn very quickly and spread to the first or second floor through the walls — and then we have a very serious fire.

When pipes freeze there are a number of safe ways to thaw them. You may wrap the pipe with towels soaked in hot water, or use a hot water bottle. You may also use an electric heating pad or an electric heater if there is no hazard to flammable or combustible materials in the vicinity.

If the pipe is broken, make sure you can turn off the water easily when the pipe thaws. Remember, if it is very difficult to reach, call in a plumber to assist you.

Prevention is the name of the game. Any water pip es in crawl spaces should be wrapped with insulation. Hot water pipes freeze more quickly than do cold water pipes. Even a small hole through which the cold wind can enter will cause a freeze.

ANDREW STEINMULLER

Shelter Island Fire District