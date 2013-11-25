Joseph Bryan Curtin of Greenport died Nov. 20 at his home. He was 60.

He was born Dec. 27, 1952, in the Bronx, N.Y., to Joseph E. and Helen E. (Lynch) Curtin. After graduating from Cardinal Farley Military Academy in Rhinecliff, N.Y., he spent two years at Iona College in New Rochelle. He married Jennifer Joy Van Brunt Nov. 17, 2003, in Apache Junction, Ariz.

A former resident of Shelter Island, Mr. Curtin served for 18 years as a captain with the North Ferry Company and was a member of the Shelter Island Fire Department. He was also a member of and former chief and EMT instructor with the Shelter Island Red Cross Ambulance, receiving a volunteer service award in 1989. Mr. Curtin had also been employed as a commercial lobsterman and as a shipyard rigger at Electric Boat in Point Judith, R.I.

Family members said he enjoyed woodworking, fishing and boating, doing crossword puzzles and reading. He loved spending time with family and had been influential in shaping many lives.

Predeceased by his father in 2006, his mother in 2012 and his sister, Joan, in 2007, Mr. Curtin is survived by his wife; his former wife, Elizabeth Curtin from Shelter Island; his daughter, Kristin, of Greenport; and his son, Brendan, of Riverhead.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to Community Action Southold Town or Maureen’s Haven.