IGA open Thursday for last minute holiday needs

As you’ve no doubt experienced in last minute preparations of that special holiday meal, there are apt to be items you didn’t think about when you were doing your shopping.

Shelter Island IGA has announced it will be open between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday to meet those last minute needs, according to owner Diane Peronace.

The store will be featuring its own homemade bread, apple and pumpkin pies and a variety of cookies, she said. It will also have hot corn bread.

Fruit platters and vegetable platters are available and if you call the deli department at 792-7922, you can order hot fresh rotisserie turkey breasts, quiches and a selection of cheeses.