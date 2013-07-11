Final budget numbers could be set at Friday morning meeting

With only Police Chief Jim Read, Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. and resident Richard Kelly in the audience Wednesday afternoon, the Town Board discussed its 2014 budget, making it clear it would undergo one more round of talks Friday morning before it could be finalized.

But Wednesday was the only formal public hearing on what still stands as a $9.5 million spending plan for 2014 that would pierce the state-imposed 2 percent cap on the tax levy and require $7.236 million from taxes to cover allocations.

By state law, the final budget must be adopted by November 20, but a vote could occur as soon as Friday afternoon during the regular 4:30 p.m. Town Board meeting.

While Supervisor Jim Dougherty called this year’s budget process “very good” and praised his colleagues for their efforts, he said “it’s unfortunate” that the town will need to pierce the tax levy cap to meet expenses in 2014.

That the town is forced to pierce the tax levy cap is related, at least in part, to last year’s takeover of the Ambulance Corps from the Red Cross, Mr. Dougherty said. At the same time, he praised the transition of that organization to the town.

He gave notice that there’s a list of possible cuts that could yet occur in the budget, telling Police Chief Jim Read that at the bottom of that list is an allocation for a new police vehicle in 2014.

The chief made his case again, saying he has had to bypass buying a new vehicle, putting stress on an already aging fleet. Not purchasing a vehicle in 2014 would only add to the pressure of budgeting for 2015, he said.

Councilmen Paul Shepherd and Ed Brown agreed it would create another hurdle next year. Mr. Brown said that every $70,000 increase to spending requires an approximate 1 percent hike in taxes.

“That’s at the bottom of the list of what we want to cut out,” Mr. Brown told the chief.

On the good news side of the ledger, just before the Town Board adjourned its work session Wednesday, Mr. Dougherty got figures showing that two retirement-related costs budgeted for payments next month are coming in at substantially below what was budgeted.

The Police Retirement System invoice is for $328,498, below the $375,000 that was budgeted and the Employee Retirement System payment budgeted for $525,230 is coming in at $489,017, Mr. Dougherty said. Both are what Mr. Brown described as “unfunded state mandates” that have to be estimated every year by the town. He said it’s typical that the town has to over-budget to ensure the money is available to pay those costs, but difficult to hit the right amount.

At the same time, insurance costs related to retirement and health care insurance will be about $21,000 higher in 2014 than had been budgeted, Mr. Dougherty said. Some of that could be offset by increases in the sale of various recyclable materials by the Highway Department, he added.