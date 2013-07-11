Featured Letter to the Editor of the Week: Bad neighbors

To the Editor:

I waited until after the elections to write this letter. I did not want to hurt anyone’s opportunity of winning. I did that because unlike the current Town Board, I am old school, and I still care for the feelings of people.

I am 90 years old and have lived on this Island every one of those years. I married and bought the house I am living in 63 years ago. I am not a nitpicker; I pay my taxes, and never complained about anything on the Island until my right of way was taken away a few years ago. At that time, I fought just to get a little satisfaction from this terrible disservice that was handed me.

Now, I live by myself with just memories of my family and of all the enjoyment I have had through the years in this home. That was until just a few years ago when the town decided to purchase an acre-plus lot next to me for over a million dollars.

Up until that time, everything was great, the lot was kept clean, and I had no problem with the two previous owners, Mr. Corrazini and then Mr. Lawnsdale. When the town purchased it, I approached our Supervisor, Mr. Dougherty, and he promised me that the lot would be kept clean and it would never encroach on my property.

Now, just a few years from that conversation, there are about 300 feet of trees leaning over my property and swimming pool. Since the town’s purchase, the lot is a mess and nothing has been done to clean it up. So again, I approached Mr. Dougherty about the condition of the lot and how it affects my property, and this was his answer, “You should be happy, if anyone else bought it you could have a bad neighbor.” I quickly informed him that I already have a bad neighbor, the Town of Shelter Island.

In the summer, I have no air circulation from that side of my yard. Currently, with the overhanging trees and unbelievable amount of insects, I can’t even dock my boat on my own property. Furthermore, the bulkhead on that property needs work, is rotting and causing leakage into the creek. Sometimes I wonder if the town officials even know they have this piece of land.

I certainly feel that no one is listening to me and I don’t know why. I have always loved this town and feel I have been a model citizen all my life.

Can someone tell me why I am being ignored?

WILLIAM G. DICKERSON

Shelter Island