Featured Letter to the Editor of the Week

To the Editor:

It is ironic that there should be an editorial regarding the 2-percent tax and a letter from an irate taxpayer, Mr. Dickerson, regarding one of the properties acquired through the tax (“Welcome news” and “Bad neighbors,” November 7).

This property in the Tarkettle Acres subdivision is a perfect example of the lack of common sense regarding this tax and the stewardship that needs to go along with this program. This property is most valuable for the Town of Shelter Island; not only is it waterfront, but it is bulkheaded and a perfect docking spot for the town police boat for the south side of the Island. It also has a park-like feel with the views over Dickerson Creek and eastward, thus making it a perfect destination for kayakers and the like. There have been several sales of real property in this area since the 2-percent tax was implemented, with a lot of money directed to the 2-percent tax.

There is absolutely no reason why money from sales in any subdivision cannot be tapped into for the maintenance of the conservation areas already allocated in those areas that have been maintained by the property owners associations. The biggest cost of most of these parcels is the insurance, along with general maintenance, mowing and general cleanup. A little help from the town is needed.

I would like to see a report from the town regarding where we stand with the money collected and the money spent and what money is going to be allocated for future purchases.

I think the town needs to stop and take a breath and review what is happening and clean up some of these areas. It will probably take an army of men and women to try to amend this tax law to allow money to go to property owners associations where the initial property is being purchased.

Perhaps another committee needs to be formed to just inspect all of the properties now held for land preservation and see how they are faring. Seems to me from what I personally have seen, most of them are maintained in the original state, some are not, with fallen trees and invasive vines. If the town is going to buy these properties, then they certainly need to maintain them, especially if there is a threat to a neighboring property. The property in Tarkettle is a perfect example of a very negligent situation within the town.

GEORGIANA KETCHAM

Shelter Island