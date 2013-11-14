Downed wires, disputes on this week’s Reporter police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

There were no arrests, tickets or accidents to report this week.

On November 5, police on patrol noticed an open burning on a Ram Island beach — with a small stack of pallets nearby. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded. The Shelter Island Police Department will follow up.

Police investigated a neighborhood dispute in the Center on November 5.

An injured deer in the West Neck area was reported anonymously on November 5. The deer was gone when police arrived.

A Menantic caller reported a problem with raccoons in the garage on November 5. She was advised to call an exterminator.

On November 6, a caller in Silver Beach reported that eight chickens and one turkey had been attacked and killed on the property.

Police received a complaint on November 6 from a Dering Harbor resident about dirt and dust fallout from landscaping on an adjacent property, which led to a verbal dispute. The caller will be notified in the future about the work to be done.

A caller reported that a person was hunting in the center of town. Police located the hunter who was hunting legally but had been seen walking home.

A caller complained about the driver of a truck, who left the South Ferry and was driving recklessly. The truck was located, but not the driver, and the employer advised about the complaint.

On November 7, a person was advised not to use a port-a-potty on private property in the Center.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm at a residence in Silver Beach on November 8. The SIFD advised that it had been set off by a pesticide application.

A case of grand larceny, involving an online purchase, was reported on November 9.

A caller complained about ATVs being operated in the Center on November 9. Police checked and rechecked the area with negative results.

A downed wire in Shorewood was reported on November 9. LIPA was notified.

Police responded on November 10 to a call to remove a deer shot by illegal hunters.

A downed wire on a Center roadway was reported on November 11; the cable company was notified.

An open door at a Center location was reported on November 11; the locks had just been changed and police secured the door.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported a person to Southampton Hospital on November 6 and a second case to Eastern Long Island Hospital on November 10.