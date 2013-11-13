Declining membership at the town’s FIT Center

A resident told the Town Board at Tuesday’s work session that the FIT Center, the town-managed gym, is in danger of “dying a slow death.”

Kim Reilly told the board the gym is not being used and the town should promote it more aggressively by running ads or other forms of outreach to residents.

“Who’s watching the store?” she asked.

Supervisor Jim Dougherty confirmed membership and attendance is down from facts gathered during budget negotiations with town departments.

Councilwoman Chris Lewis said Ms. Reilly made a good point and the gym and its services should be publicized more. But Ms. Lewis said other actions had to be taken.

She gave one example of how the FIT Center had become a bit rough around the edges and unattractive to members, citing two paper towel dispensers that are broken and have not been fixed.

“Roid rage,” Councilman Paul Shepherd joked.

“Why does it have to stay that way?” Ms. Lewis asked. The unfixed dispensers “are so off-putting,” Ms. Lewis added. “It’s an appearance of neglect. A fitness center should look sharp and people at the desk should look sharp and be sharp.”

Councilman Ed Brown suggested a meeting with the town’s Recreation Committee and inviting members to a work session to discuss the matter.