A Shelter Island Veterans Day ceremony

A chilly wind blew as close to 75 members of the community attended the Veterans Day ceremony at American Legion’s Mitchell Post 281 this morning.

Dave Clark, 1rst vice commander, led the ceremony, in lieu of Commander Mike Loriz, and explained to the Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and Daisy Scouts how to unfold the flag before raising it high.

Kaela Loriz, Libby Liszanckie and Lisa Rasmussen sang a haunting a capella version of the National Anthem, followed by Fr. Peter DeSanctis’s opening prayer. Jim Colligan, a Vietnam war vet, spoke about the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day and how much he loved this community.

Cara Loriz of the ladies auxiliary thanked the veterans for their service.

Mr. Clark said, “It’s an important day.”