A call for nominations from the Shelter Island Library

Shelter Island Library President Jo-Ann Robotti has announced that five seats on the library’s Board of Trustees will be up for election by the membership at the January 18 annual meeting. The deadline for candidates to file applications is Friday, December 20.

Four of the current trustees will stand for re-election to three year terms; a fifth position for a three-year term will replace a board member who is relocating.

The board is charged with the library’s governance, including setting policy, exercising fiduciary responsibility, overseeing and evaluating programs and services and maintaining the facility. Because of the library’s small staff and tight operating budget, it is a working board and each member contributes specific skills to the library’s operation.

“To meet the strategic goals and operational needs of the library in the most cost-efficient way possible demands a board that is willing to roll up its sleeves and take an active role in many aspects of the operation, Ms. Robotti said.

In 2011 the library’s bylaws were amended to open the board to election by cardholder residents, 18 years of age or older, and increased the number of trustees to 13. A fact sheet, “How You Can Serve on the Library’s Board of Trustees,” is available at the library or on its website, readshelterisland.org.

Interested appliants should send a letter of intent and resume to Nominating Committee Chair William Martens or to committee member Archer Brown, c/o the library or via email to wgmartens@aol.com or archerbrown@optonline.net.

The Shelter Island Library is one of the oldest libraries in the state. Predating the New York Public Library, it was founded in 1885. Last year the library completed a major renovation of its lower level – the first in 50 years – providing a center and community space for all Shelter Islanders, young and old.