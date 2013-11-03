3-on-3 tournament tipping off Saturday at school gym

The fourth annual 1st Lt. Joseph J. Theinert 3-on-3 basketball tournament tips off Saturday, November 30 at 1 p.m. at the Shelter Island High School gym.

One of the Island’s most popular community and sporting events, it’s composed of teams made up of Joey’s family, friends, local students, teachers and business people.

There will be door prizes, half-time fun for kids, an open mic for remembrances of Joey and a live auction. This year, the tournament organizers are asking all players and fans to donate to a food and gift drive, which benefits homeless veterans in Suffolk County.

The double-elimination tournament will award prizes for the top team, the best-dressed player and team. Teams must have at least three players and include a high school student and a female. The team registration fee is $150; to register or sponsor the event, visit rememberourjoes.org.

All are welcome and admission is free.