Weekenders to take stage at Irrigation Committee meeting

Just the facts.

That’s what the Shelter Island Irrigation Committee wants to hear Saturday, especially from weekenders who may not have been able to attend Thursday night meetings in the past several weeks.

The meeting is set for 2 p.m. tomorrow at Town Hall as the Irrigation Committee continues to gather information on, among other things, new technology used in irrigation systems, the efficacy of using cisterns to recycle water and even whether an existing ban on capturing and recycling rainwater should continue to stand.

Committee members aren’t looking for opinions that have been thoroughly aired at an August public meeting. But anyone with information about whether a 2003 ban on automatic irrigation systems that was to have taken effect in September or ought to be amended should plan to attend, according to Committee Chairman Thom Milton.

The committee is expected to present a preliminary report to the Town Board in early December and aims to have a full report to the board early in 2014. Then the committee will remain viable to research any other questions Town Board members may raise as they tackle the final decision in advance of what is now a May 2014 deadline.