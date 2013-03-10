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Sports

Shelter Island girls tennis team 6-0 in league play

By Sue Warner

JO ANN KIRKLAND PHOTO | Coach Sue Warner at the net, coaching Emily Hyatt of the JV girls tennis team.

The Shelter Island JV girls tennis team had two great matches last week.

On Monday we went to Southold where we started the match with a 2 to 0 lead and just rolled from there. The three singles, Keri Ann Mahoney, Emily Hyatt and Madi Hallman, all won easily, losing only five games between them. The two doubles teams — Evi Saunders and Nicole Poleshuk at first and Jenny Case and Brianna Kimmelamann at second — also won easily.

Tuesday’s match against Center Moriches was a different story, a real barn burner, coming down to the last match on the courts.
At first singles Keri Ann was tested in the opening set but prevailed in a tiebreaker and went on to win the second set 6-0. Score one for Shelter Island.

Emily had a real battle against Mackenzie Walsh at second singles. She lost the first set 6-3 and then took the second set 6-4. So a tiebreaker was needed for the third set. Emily was down 6-1, battled back to tie the score at 6-6, but lost 9-7. It was a great effort falling a little short. Final tally: Shelter Island 1, Center Moriches 1.

Madi played great at third singles, winning a well-fought battle 6-4, 6-4.

With Caitlin Binder, my usual fourth singles player, out sick, I had to change the line-up a little. I took Jenny, a second doubles player, and moved her to fourth singles. This would end up being the last and deciding match.

Evi and Nicole had a tough match at first doubles. They lost the first set 6-2, won the second set 6-4. Now we had another third set tiebreaker. The girls played strong, winning the tiebreaker 7-2 for a result of Shelter Island 3, Center Moriches 1.

At second doubles Brianna paired up with Taylor Sherman. They also split sets and needed a third set tiebreaker. Unfortunately they didn’t fare as well, losing the tiebreaker 7-2.

At third doubles Cameron Clark and Francesca Frasco, who are both playing tennis for the first time, fell short, losing 6-1, 6-3 to Alexis Knowles and Kayla O’Leary: Shelter Island 3, Center Moriches 3.

It all came down to the last match on the courts with Jenny playing fourth singles. She started off strong, winning the first set 6-0. She was the only one still playing and we didn’t want to tell her she was the deciding match. She continued to play well, winning the second set 6-1 and thus winning the match for us.

Overall score Shelter Island 4, Center Moriches 3. Job well done!

We have a home match against Center Moriches Friday, I hope to see you there and I hope the match will be as competitive as the last one. Other home matches coming up: Monday, October 7 against Southold and Wednesday, October 9, against Mattittuck — our last home match.