Shillingburg resigns from Town Deer and Tick Committee

In an unexpected move, Patricia Shillingburg has tendered her resignation as chair and member of the Shelter Island Town Deer and Tick Committee, effective Sunday.

“I am informing you with this memorandum that as of October 13, 2013, I am resigning from the Deer and Tick Committee as chairman and as a member,” Ms. Shillingburg wrote in a single sentence letter to Supervisor Jim Dougherty, Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar and Police Chief Jim Read.

Mr. Dougherty and Chief Read are liaisons to the committee.

Ms. Shillingburg, reached at home, declined further comment on the resignation.