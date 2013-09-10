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Shelter Island will ‘Dig Pink’ Thursday at school gym

By Reporter Staff

 

DANIEL DE MATO PHOTO | Last year’s varsity girls volleyball team at the “Dig Pink Fundraiser.” This year the annual event will be Thursday October 10 at 4 p.m. in the school gym when the girls take on Pierson/ Bridgehampton.

The annual Shelter Island “DIG Pink Volleyball Match & Fundraiser” will be held on Thursday, October 10,  at 4 p.m., in the school gymnasium.  DIG Pink is an organization that uses volleyball to raise awareness and funds to fight breast cancer.  The varsity and junior varsity girls volleyball teams will be selling concessions, pink ribbons, etc.  All money raised at the event will go to the DIG Pink organization. Support Dig Pink, the girls’ teams, and don’t forget to wear pink!