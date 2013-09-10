Shelter Island will ‘Dig Pink’ Thursday at school gym

The annual Shelter Island “DIG Pink Volleyball Match & Fundraiser” will be held on Thursday, October 10, at 4 p.m., in the school gymnasium. DIG Pink is an organization that uses volleyball to raise awareness and funds to fight breast cancer. The varsity and junior varsity girls volleyball teams will be selling concessions, pink ribbons, etc. All money raised at the event will go to the DIG Pink organization. Support Dig Pink, the girls’ teams, and don’t forget to wear pink!