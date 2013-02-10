Town Board discusses grants for storm prep

Just as extensive meetings are convening at Town Hall to hammer out next year’s budget, two grant applications that could cost the town more than $100,000 were on the table at Tuesday’s Town Board work session.

The grants are called “hazard mitigation grants,” which funnel money from the federal government to states, which then provide money to local municipalities after natural disasters. At the local level, municipalities kick in 25 percent of the total grant money.

The two town grant applications discussed Tuesday for post-Hurricane Sandy damage have passed a first step with the federal government. One grant is to integrate radio communications connecting the highway, fire and police departments, as well as Emergency Medical Services and shelters that are set up during emergency events. The town’s share of this would be about $26,000.

The other grant proposal is to raise Westmoreland Drive, which during sustained rain can get cut off from other roads, making it difficult for first responders to get to the area. This would cost the town about $86,000.

Now the second step in the grant application process is due. As described by Town Attorney Laury Dowd, this step is completing a lengthy and complicated form that will require sending a town employee to a special class for instruction on filling it out. The deadline to file the long form is October 30.

All board members agreed the communication grant was a high priority, but Supervisor Jim Dougherty asked if Westmoreland Drive, which is not a major artery, would be a good investment.

The answer is that raising Westmoreland Drive was one of the least expensive options the town faced in June when application choices included mitigating flooding possibilities at West Neck Road, Westmoreland Drive, Brander Parkway, Ram Island Road, Ram Island Drive and Gardiners Bay Drive.

Councilman Ed Brown said he was all in favor of improving communications, but the timing of bringing new grant proposals to the table was poor, especially when there were other investments the town had to protect, including an application made earlier in the summer to put boulder groins at Shell Beach.

The board concluded that the town employee should attend the class on applications and next week the issue will be on the agenda again.

In other business, Supervisor Dougherty reported that mortgage tax receipts for September totaled $84,000 to bring the yearly total so far to $233,000. Mr. Dougherty noted the town had budgeted for $275,000 for 2013, and with three months to go in the year, “we should go over budget” on that item, Mr. Dougherty said.

Also, according to the town clerk, September town receipts were $87,000, up from $66,000 in September 2012.