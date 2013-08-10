School sailing club sets season's course

Lily Garrison at the tiller and Liam Cummings getting in some practice for the Shelter Island School Sailing Club. According to Coach Peter Needham, there are nine members on the team made up of both middle and high school students. The club is now preparing for races against downstate New York teams.

“We have some veterans on the team but also some that are fairly new to sailing,” Mr. Needham said. “The club is available to students in 6th through 12th grades and there are always openings for more Shelter Island students to join at any time.”