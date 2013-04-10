Police blotter: Three accidents caused by deer

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

As a result of a complaint, police arrested Israel Moreno, 32, of Shelter Island during a larceny in progress at an Island business on Thursday, September 26 at about 6:55 a.m. Mr. Moreno was charged with two counts of petit larceny and criminal impersonation in the 2nd degree. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, and bail was set at $2,000. Mr. Moreno failed to post bail and was remanded to Suffolk County jail.

On Saturday, September 28 at 8:25 p.m., Patricia A. Murnane, 57, of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road when she was stopped by police for failure to keep right and for moving from the lane unsafely. She was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Ms. Murnane was held overnight, arraigned in Justice Court in front of Judge Westervelt, and released on $500 bail.

In Greenport, on Sunday, September 29 at 3:05 p.m., Jose A. Alvizures, 33, of Greenport was arrested on a Shelter Island Justice Court active bench warrant. He appeared for arraignment in Justice Court, Judge Westervelt presiding. As a result of prior criminal charges, he was previously deported. Mr. Alvizures was turned over to a Suffolk County correctional facility on a U.S. customs and immigration hold. He will be subject to Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE)deportation proceedings.

SUMMONSES

Igor Gourari, 32, of New York City was ticketed on West Neck Road on September 28 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

On the same day, Laura C. Matthers, 50, of Sag Harbor was also given a summons on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

ACCIDENTS

Joyce A. Bausman of Shelter Island was backing out of her driveway on September 24 when she hit a parked vehicle owned by KeySpan Corp. of Hicksville. There was over $1,000 in damage to the left rear quarter panel of Ms. Bausman’s vehicle and to the right rear quarter panel of the KeySpan vehicle.

Also on the 24th, Richard R. Emmolo of New York City was backing out of a driveway and proceeding forward on Manhanset Road when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Joan M. McVeigh of Shelter Island, who was passing on the left. There was over $1,000 in damage estimated to the left front of Mr. Emmolo’s vehicle and the right side of Ms. McVeigh’s vehicle.

On September 26, William Melanson of Shelter Island reported hitting a deer on Stearns Point Road. There was no damage to the vehicle.

Elizabeth Curtain of Shelter Island was driving northbound on North Midway Road on September 27 when a small deer ran out in front of the vehicle. The deer was trapped under a snowplow frame and dragged along the roadway. The deer was killed in the accident; no damage was reported to the vehicle.

On September 28, James McGayhey of Shelter Island also reported hitting a deer on North Midway Road, causing minor damage to the right front fender of his vehicle.

OTHER BUSINESS

On September 24, according to a caller, a dumpster on a roadway was causing a traffic hazard. The driver was advised by police to put cones out in the future.

A smell of propane was reported outside of a residence in the Center on September 28. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded and identified the source as an old, empty tank that had been cut up.

A tree was reported down on wires in the Center on September 24. LIPA responded.

A burglary in Harbor View was reported on September 25.

Police responded on September 26 to a complaint about three people fishing off a North Ferry boat and taking undersized striped bass. The fish were keepers but the people were advised to leave and did so immediately. They were unable to read the posted signs to keep off the boats, which will be re-posted in both English and Spanish.

There were several reports of dogs at large. On September 26, a caller reported a black Lab “checking out her chickens” in Shorewood; the dog was gone when police arrived. A dog at large in Silver Beach was reported on the same day and was also gone by the time police responded.

On September 27, a dog was on a Center caller’s back deck; the owner agreed to retrieve the dog. On the same day, a older, disoriented dog was reported at large in Long View; it was also retrieved by its owner.

A petit larceny was reported in the Center on September 26.

On September 27, police investigated a call concerning a winter mooring stake in Cartwright, reported missing about two years ago.

A water main break in Dering Harbor was reported on September 27. Pressure was released so that plumbers could make the necessary repairs.

In response to a September 27 call, police checked the North Ferry for a driver on board, possibly under the influence of drugs. The vehicles had already disembarked when police arrived. The surrounding area was searched with negative results.

A petit larceny was reported on September 28 at a town landing on Ram Island.

Police received a report on September 28 about harassment via email.

Following a Silver Beach call on September 28, police canvassed the area with negative results. The caller was advised to call back if any illegal activity was observed.

A case of grand larceny was reported in the Menantic area on September 29.

On September 30, an open window and a door ajar were reported at two different residences in Long View. Police searched the premises and found no sign of any criminal activity.

Police opened two investigations on September 30, involving drugs.

The Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm at a home in Silver Beach on September 24. Workmen had accidently shorted a smoke detector wire. There were two burglary alarms activated at homes in the Center and Hay Beach on September 24 and 30. One was set off by workers; the second was a false alarm.

An automatic burglary alarm at North Ferry was set off on September 30; police found no problems.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on September 24, 26, 28, 29 and 30.