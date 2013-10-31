Shelter Island police blotter: 9 tickets issued, 3 accidents

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Stephanie J. Bucalo, 56, of Shelter Island was issued a ticket on October 24 for having a dog at large, a violation of town code.

Also on October 24, Felisa S. Elias Chaj, 36, of Easton, Pennsylvania was stopped by police while driving on Grand Avenue and ticketed for driving without a license and for visibility distorted by broken glass.

Mario Hernandes, 36, of Greenport was driving on New York Avenue on October 25 when he was given two summonses for unlicensed operation and failure to keep to the right.

Abner Castillo Sanchez, 27, Calverton was driving on Cedar Street on October 27 when he was ticketed for unlicensed operation and for having insufficient tail lamps.

On October 28, Kathleen M. Burke, 53, of Laurel was stopped by police on South Ferry Road and was ticketed for speeding — 56 mph in a 40-mph zone.

On the same day Jordan Williams, 24, of Quaker Hill, Connecticut was given a summons for not wearing a seatbelt while driving on South Ferry Road.

ACCIDENTS

Emily R. Larsen of Shelter Island was driving northbound on South Ferry Road on October 26 when she hit a deer, causing minor damage to the vehicle’s front bumper and grille.

On October 27, Richard Tarpinian of Shelter Island was driving on West Neck Road when he hit a deer that had run out onto the roadway. Police put down the deer; there was no damage to the vehicle.

Ian D. McDonald of Shelter Island hit a deer while driving northbound on Lake Drive on October 28. Police put down the deer; there was no damage to the vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

Police on patrol noticed on October 22 that a person was inside a bank in the Center after banking hours; the person was part of a cleaning crew.

On October 23, a caller reported a petit larceny — a black wooden sheep had been removed from in front of a Center residence. The property had been previously recovered and was located in a police impound container.

A Heights resident asked police to contact the Heights Property Owners Corporation about removing a large bee hive on October 24.

On October 24, police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a brush fire along a Ram Island roadway. The fire was caused by LIPA wires falling against a sagging tree limb, causing flaming tree debris.

The SIFD responded to an automatic carbon monoxide alarm at a residence on Ram Island on October 24; there was no evidence of carbon monoxide.

A Hay Beach caller reported on October 26 that someone had gained access to the house without permission; no property was taken or destroyed. The door to the garage had been left open.

Also on October 26, a caller reported that an unknown person had attempted to gain access to a Center residence through a bilco door.

On October 28, a caller reported that a LIPA truck had stopped abruptly in front of her and turned his spotlight on her vehicle. The LIPA employee told police the caller was tailgating while he was trying to locate an electrical problem — something hit his truck and he turned his light on.