Shelter Island Justice Court hands down decisions

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the September 9 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt and Judge Helen J. Rosenblum were on the bench for this session.

JUDGE MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

Pablo Ajcuc of Riverhead was fined $25 plus a state surcharge of $63 for an equipment violation reduced from a turn signal violation. He was fined $300 plus $93 for unlicensed driving. A brake light charge was dismissed.

David S. Alterman of New York City was fined $100 for operating a boat at over 5 mph within 100 feet of an anchorage.

Robert C. Anderson of Boca Raton, Florida was fined $100 for operating a boat at an imprudent speed.

A cellphone violation against Edmund M. Bondy was reduced to an equipment violation and he was fined $50 plus $63.

Eric Demarchelier of New York City was fined $40 plus $93 for a registration violation.

Rene Duran-Mejia of Greenport was fined $75 plus $93 for unlicensed driving.

Gary B. Friedman of New York City was fined $25 plus $93 for a seatbelt violation.

Jesus Fuentes of Flanders was fined $50 plus $93 for speeding — 30 mph in a 25-mph zone — reduced from 43 mph.

Laurence T. Glickman of Port Washington was fined $25 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a speeding charge — 37 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Jorge M. Gonzalez of East Hampton was fined $160 plus $85 for unlicensed driving and $50 plus $85 for a lane violation.

Michael Grossman of Shirley was fined $25 plus $85 for a seatbelt violation.

Jan-Siegfried Gruning of Cincinnati, Ohio was fined $90 plus $93 for speeding — 39 mph in a 25-mph zone — and $40 plus $93 for a registration violation.

Larry Haskin of Staten Island was fined $90 plus $85 for speeding — 38 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Joshua Y. Horton of Greenport was fined $50 plus $85 for speeding — 40 mph in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 50 mph. A stop sign violation was dismissed.

Andrew N. Langham of Brooklyn was fined $50 plus $93 for a cellphone violation.

Manuel E. Leon Valladolid of East Hampton was fined $75 plus $93 for unlicensed driving; a failure to keep to the right was dismissed.

Victor A. Marroquin of Massapequa was fined $25 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a cellphone violation.

Andrew D. McKechnie of New York City was fined a surcharge of $85 for a stop sign violation; he received a fine of $75 plus $85 for unlicensed driving.

Gabriel S. Meeks of Virginia Beach, Virginia was fined $50 plus $93 for speeding — 30 mph in a 25-mph zone, reduced from 39 mph.

A cellphone charge against Geoffrey B. Miles of Greenport was reduced to an equipment violation and he was fined $50 plus $63.

Karen M. Pohl of Hamden, Connecticut was fined $300 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. She received a 90-day license suspension and completed 35 hours of community service. Lane and turn signal violations were covered in the plea.

Maximo Ramirez of Greenport was fined $100 plus $93 for unlicensed driving; a registration violation was dismissed.

Earl J. Reiter of Shelter Island was fined $50 plus $93 for driving without an inspection certificate. Registration and insurance violations were dismissed.

Lewis M. Sall of Greenwich, Connecticut was fined $90 plus $93 for speeding — 38 mph in a 25-mph zone — and $40 plus $93 for a registration violation.

Renee Serra of Norwalk, Connecticut was fined $300 plus $260 for DWAI, reduced from DWI. She received a 90-day license suspension and completed 42 hours of community service. A stop sign violation and failure to keep to the right were dismissed under the plea.

Joseph F. Stivaletti of New York City was fined $50 plus $93 for a cellphone violation.

A speeding charge against Dick C. Strine of Bayport — 43 mph in a 25-mph zone — was reduced to 30 mph and he was fined $50 plus $85.

Juan R. Torres of Shelter Island was fined $75 plus $93 for unlicensed driving; a registration violation was dismissed.

A charge against Blaize A. Zabel for criminal contempt in the 1st degree was reduced to criminal contempt in the 2nd degree and then to a charge of harassment in the 2nd degree for which the fine was $50 plus $125.

Joseph A. Errigo of Oyster Bay Cove was fined $50 for taking shellfish without a permit.

Dzenan Ademovic of Shelter Island was fined $500 for an amplified sound violation.

Matthew Landry of New York City was fined $50 for operating a boat at a speed greater than 5 mph.

Twelve defendants failed to appear in court. Thirty-nine cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 37 at the requests of the defendants or their attorneys, one by mutual consent and one for a status report.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

One case was adjourned at the request of the defendant or the defendant’s attorney.