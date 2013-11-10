Shelter Island Justice Court roundup

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the August 19 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

A charge of aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree against Rafael G. Azama of Greenport was reduced to facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. Mr. Azama was fined $400 plus a state surcharge of $85. A speeding charge — 34 mph in a 25-mph zone — was reduced to a parking violation and the fine was $150. License plate, registration and insurance violations were dismissed.

Jeffery C. Breshahan of Noank, Connecticut was fined $100 plus $93 for speeding, 30 mph in a 25-mph zone, reduced from 39 mph.

Richard J. Chalmers of New York City was fined $150 plus $93 for a stop sign violation.

Brendan T. Clements of Freeport was fined $100 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from a right of way violation.

Carlos Alberto Dominguez of Miami, Florida was fined $50 plus $85 for a stop sign violation.

A speeding charge against Karen D. Euceda Gutierrez of Laurel, Maryland — 50 mph in a 35-mph zone — was reduced to 40 mph and she was fined $100 plus $85.

William L. Gildin of Woodsburgh was fined $50 plus $93 for a stop sign violation.

The charges against Thomas C. Green of Ronkonkoma — rape in the 3rd degree, criminal sexual act in the 3rd degree, sexual abuse in the 3rd degree and endangering the welfare of a child — were dismissed in Shelter Island Justice Court and transferred to Suffolk County Superior Court.

Jonathan S. Higley of Boston, Massachusetts was fined $100 for operating a boat at over 5 mph within 500 feet of a swimming area.

Steven R. Jauffrineau of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus $63 for an equipment violation, reduced from failure to keep to the right.

George J. Kneeland of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus $93 for failure to obey traffic control, reduced from a charge of speeding — 34 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Marc Antony Laguerra of New York City was fined $150 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation.

The case against James Lucas, charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, was dismissed for time served.

Ingrid C. Lukic of East Hampton was fined $150 plus $85 for speeding —52 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Elizabeth A. Mule of Freeport was fined $150 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from speeding — 50 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Kees A. Nordin of Prospect, Kentucky was fined $150 plus $85 for speeding —43 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Our Tradition LLC of Wilmington, Deleware was fined $75 plus $93 for a boat registration violation.

Casey Pitcher of Eastport was fined $100 plus $93 for speeding — 30 mph in a 25-mph zone, reduced from 39 mph.

Balwinder Singh of Maspeth was fined $100 plus $63 for having unauthorized lights on his vehicle.

Deborah Spotteck of Shelter Island was fined $500 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. She was given a 90-day license suspension. Ms. Spotteck completed 70 hours of community service. A seatbelt violation was reduced to an equipment violation and then dismissed as covered under the plea. A charge of having alcohol in the vehicle was also dismissed as covered.

Shawn A. Vardi of Great Neck was fined $150 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a stop sign violation.

Jeffrey R. Verhalen of Dallas, Texas was fined $100 for the reckless operation of a boat.

Jason S. Weisenfeld of New York City was fined $100 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a cellphone violation.

Adrian Hunkele of Farmingdale was fined $50 for parking without a permit.

Nicolas Iattoni of New York City was fined $250 and $750 for two amplified sound violations.

Mackenzie A. Needham of Shelter Island was fined $50 for parking more than 12 inches from the curb.

Paula Sessa of Shelter Island was fined $50 for a parking violation; a second parking violation was dismissed.

Eight defendants failed to appear in court. Twenty-four cases were adjourned to later dates on the court’s calendar — 17 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys; two for jury trials, three at the court’s request and two by mutual consent.