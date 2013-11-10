Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk benefits cancer victims

Bring your friends, your family, your co-workers, everyone you can think of and take part in the 14th annual Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, October 19 at 11 a.m. at Crescent Beach. Proceeds from the 5K benefit the North Fork Breast Health Coalition and Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Southampton Hospital. Raffle proceeds benefit Lucia’s Angels, a foundation committed to helping women and families on Eastern Long Island with late-stage women’s cancers.

Adult pre-registration is $25 before midnight, October 17; registration on the day of the race is $30; and children 14 and under are $10. T-shirts, goody bags and medals will be given to the first 500 registrants and medals for all the kids.

Participants can enjoy a pre-race stretch clinic, post-race therapeutic massage, a barbeque, awards and the best raffle on the East End. Call 774-9499 for information.

Register online at shelterislandrun.com/5k or active.com.