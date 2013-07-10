Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10 p.m. Monday

The East End could see a string severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon into the evening, National Weather Service officials said.

The Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch to be in effect until 10 p.m., said meteorologist Ashley Sears.

A cold front pushing through New Jersey this afternoon will make conditions “favorable” for thunderstorms to form, with gusts up to 50 mph and rainfall totals as high as 3/4 of an inch, Ms. Sears said.

Residents shouldn’t be fooled by the pleasant weather on the Island early Monday, she added.

“The more sun you see the better chance you have of seeing a thunderstorm out there,” she said.

The area may experience some “nuisance flooding,” but added the risk of flash floods or serious damage was low.

The Weather Service had earlier issued a tornado warning for parts of New Jersey and the New York metro area after the storm began to rotate, but the warning has since been cancelled with no reported tornadoes touching down.

“That threat has definitely subsided,” Ms. Sears said.

psquire@timesreview.com