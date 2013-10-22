School sets date for new Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

With the district poised to honor a second group of inductees into the Athletic Hall of Fame in late November, the Shelter Island Board of Education Monday night accepted a number of additional contributions that are being used to pay for glass for the showcase featuring the honorees and other materials associated with the display. The most recent contributions came from Liberty Lawn and Landscape in the amount of $1,000; Mr. and Mrs. James Collligan, who contributed $250; and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Brown, who gave $100.

The board also accepted a contribution from the Shelter Island Educational Foundation to cover the cost of tickets and transportation for students to attend a production of Romeo & Juliet.

Other board actions include:

• The appointment of Brian Dolger as sole 10th grade class adviser, relieving James Bocca from sharing that job so Mr. Bocca can become the ninth grade class adviser. Each man will receive $708.58 for their additional work.

• The appointment of Phyllis Power as accompanist and vocal director and pianist for school play at a salary of $2,671.70.

• Additional coaching responsibilities being assumed by Richard Osmer for junior high boys’ basketball at a stipend of $2,706.55; Brian Becker for junior high girls’ basketball and volleyball at an additional combined stipend of $5,185; and Peter Miedema as junior varsity girls basketball at $4,960.07.

• The appointment of Lisa Krekeler as a volunteer assistant sailing club coach.

• The naming of additional substitute teachers, all of whom are certified and would earn $110 per day. They are Brianna Cohen, Mariah Marienfeld, Andrew Payne, Melissa Pintauro, Amber Rogers, Bethany Semlear, Frances Skeggs, Meredith Stevenot, Nicholas Vecchio and Peter Waldner. Ms. Rogers, Mr. Vecchio, and Mr. Waldner must be cleared for employment under the State Education Department’s requirement that all personnel undergo a fingerprint check before they can work with students. The others have already secured their clearance.

• Hiring Susan Higgins as a substitute cafeteria worker at $10 per hour.