Reporter obituaries: Terence Cunniffe, Elizabeth Rowland

Terence R. Cunniffe

Terence R. Cunniffe, who had a home on Shelter Island, passed away peacefully at the age of 66 on Sunday, September 22, 2013, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy; his children, Melinda and Brian Carroll, Daniel and Shannon Cunniffe and Sean and Jillian Cunniffe, along with his grandchildren who, his family said, were the apples of his eye: Eliza, Sadie, Chloe, T. Elliott, Charles T., Pace and a seventh grandchild due this December. Terence is also survived by his siblings Maurice Cunniffe, Robert Cunniffe and Constance Cunniffe.

He was born on September 26, 1946 in the Bronx, a son of Linda Killeen and Maurice Cunniffe of Ireland. The friendships he made in his childhood endured for decades and their stories will reach generations to come. Terence graduated from Mount Saint Michael Academy, followed by Fordham University and obtained an M. B. A. degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. In the Army he was stationed in Schwaebisch Hall, Germany in 1967, earning the rank of

First Lieutenant in the nuclear artillery unit. More importantly, it is where he met the love of his life, Nancy.

Terry’s intelligence, determination and spirit for entrepreneurship led him to successes in many industries and ultimately as the president of Rite-Off Inc, a global consumer and industrial products company. He retired to Roxbury, Connecticut in 1997. Always looking for adventure after early retirement, Terry decided to join the Foreign Service. He became a financial management officer in Senegal, the Gambia, Cape Verde, Mauritania, Guinea-Bissau, Albania and Serbia before retiring again in 2007.

Terry loved his home on Shelter Island where his sea legs brought him much enjoyment — either by fishing, taking journeys on the boat with his brothers, or spending time on the water with his family. Terry was considered an extraordinary man by all who had the good fortune to cross his path. His charm, warmth and sense of humor illuminated lives and he will be sorely missed.

A Funeral Mass was held on Thursday, September 26 at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine’s of Siena, 4 Riverside Avenue, Riverside, Connecticut.

Elizabeth Price Rowland

Elizabeth “Babe” Price Rowland was born on Shelter Island, New York, on January 4, 1924 and, her family said, peacefully entered Heaven’s gates on September 24, 2013.

Elizabeth graduated in the class of 1941 from Shelter Island High School. On January 15, 1942, only 11 days after her 18th birthday, she left the comfort of the Island and moved to New York City to bravely answer our nation’s call for women to support the WW II effort at various defense support locations. After the war ended in 1945, Elizabeth remained in the city to work, but received her “best job offer” in 1948 and returned home to Shelter Island to marry Wesley W. Rowland and raise her four children. Elizabeth did return to work and eventually retired as the City Clerk of the Village of Cornwall, New York.

Of her many beautiful qualities and talents, Elizabeth will always be remembered for her knitting — her eye for detail was truly amazing but it was her love and compassion that wove the yarn into treasured works of art. Christmas may have been Elizabeth’s favorite holiday, but, among her family, it was extra special since it meant someone would receive “the homemade” she had lovingly made just for them. For the past five years, Elizabeth shared her talent beyond family in support of Wesley United Methodist Church’s Prayer Shawl ministry, as she taught her skill to others, helped decipher patterns and any time it was requested, finding “just the right yarn” to knit a prayer shawl to be donated to someone as a physical reminder of God’s warm embrace around them in their time of need.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Wesley. She was also predeceased by her parents, Harold and Jessie Price, her three brothers, William, Louis and Earl Price, and her sister Margaret Droste. Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Rosemary E. Adriany, son George W. Rowland and his wife Linda, son William P. Rowland and his wife Cathy, and daughter Lesley A. Adriany and her husband John. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Jessica Sullins, Jennifer Adriany, Timothy Adriany, David Taplin and Crystal Cook. Elizabeth was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Joshua, Joseph, Derek, Lucas, Tyler, Ayden, Lilly and “one due in April.” Elizabeth will be missed by many nieces and nephews as well.

A funeral service to honor her life was held on Wednesday, October 2, 2013 at Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, Shelter Island.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, 26 Saint Mary’s Road, P.O. Box 1660, Shelter Island, New York 11964.