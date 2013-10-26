Reporter obituaries: Grimbol, Jahrsdoerfer

This obituary was submitted by Ms. Grimbol’s husband, Pastor Bill Grimbol.

Patty Grimbol passed away peacefully on October 15, 2013. All of her beloved children and husband, Bill, were there until her last breath.

She is survived by her daughter Kristi Thilberg and son Wayne King; step-children, Heather and Justin Grimbol and chosen child, Crystal Thoennes. Patty also believed that she carried her sisters Kathy, Carol and Del, in her heart, and so they too were with her until the end; as was Jay Gorcoff, another chosen child, whom she referred to as “my artist.”

Patty had a wondrous life. Though it was littered with sadness and tragedy, as all lives are, hers was still filled with laughter and joy. She was a most gracious and grateful woman. Her very presence could make your day. From dawn to dusk, Patty was in love with life. That love animated her being and faith.

Though Patty made a mighty effort to support her husband in his new ministry in Racine, Wisconsin, his hometown, Patty’s soul never left Shelter Island. And though she managed to attract a staggering number of friends in Racine, it was the Island that would always serve as home. She spoke of it often with great fondness.

Patty will be missed. She adored Kristi, and marveled at her competence and care. She treasured Wayne and remained his fiercest advocate. She managed to pierce Justin’s thick grief and become the mother figure for which he longed. She spiritually adopted Heather and Crystal became her personal earth angel.

Patty cherished her grandchildren, Adam, Evan and Eric, and kept them snug in her prayers. She reminisced daily of her family and friends on the Island. These remembrances brought her many good laughs and good cries. Her laugh remains unforgettable. Her tears flowed with such ease and tender mercy.

Patty was so proud to have managed the Senior Nutrition Program. She also saw in Karin Bennett someone who would make all of her dreams come true for the seniors of the Island. She loved her church and found there a chance to minister in myriad ways. From the middle of May until the middle of September there was never a night at the manse that did not see from two to 10 youth guests. She kept the fridge full and her private stash of chocolate well hidden.

We will celebrate Patty’s life on Sunday, December 1 at 4 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The service will feature several Christmas carols, candlelight and a chocolate bonanza of a reception. Patty would be so grateful to the church ladies for making this wish come true.

Pastor Bill and Reverend Anne Stewart Miller will co-officiate the service. Patty instructed Bill to keep it short. We all know that is a joke, but Patty did enjoy being the punch line. Join us for a chance to catch the Christmas spirit and to rejoice in a legacy rich in compassion and forgiveness and fun.

James Jahrsdoerfer

James Jahrsdoerfer died peacefully on October 16, 2013 in Huntington Station, New York.

Jim was born in Astoria, Queens and attended Newtown High School where he participated in the Penn State Relays. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in Japan. Jim was a New York State trooper attached to Troop K from 1947 until 1950. He founded Jahrs Construction Corporation and upon retirement was recruited by Asplundh Construction Corporation to be the first paving supervisor of their newly formed division.

Jim and Kathy married in 1950 and moved to Huntington a few years later where they raised their family. Their passion for sailing was born there and they spent many happy summers sailing the east coast. In the late 1970s, they purchased a home on Shelter Island where they spent 32 happy years. Jim loved Shelter Island, was a volunteer at the 10K Run for over 25 years, served apple cider from his home-made press at many historical events and could often be found on the tennis courts.

Jim was predeceased by Kathy, his beloved wife of 61 years, and his son Matthew. He is survived by his brother, Dr. Robert Jahrsdoerfer (Carol) of Afton, Virginia; and his children, Stephen (Karen) of Fort Wayne, Indiana, James of Port Jefferson, Barbara Bozzone (Steven) of Huntington Station and Brian (Cecile) of Houston, Texas. He was a loving grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of nine. Jim embraced life with both arms for everything it had to offer. His gift to his family was a lifetime of love and all its memories. He will be remembered and honored in their hearts, their memories and in the legacy of his family.

The family will receive friends Sunday, October 27, 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at A. L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, 1380 New York Avenue, Huntington Station. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of St. Patrick in Huntington on Monday, October 28 at 10:45 a.m. Burial of cremated remains for Jim and Kathy will take place at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery on Shelter Island on Tuesday, October 29. Donations may be made in James’ memory to one of his favorite charities, Toys for Tots (toysfortots.org).