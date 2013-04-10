Letters: Island debate for County Legislature

To the Editor:

When was the last time anyone caught sight of a Suffolk County Legislator on Shelter Island?

Most likely it was in January, in a special election for District 1, when voters gave the job to Democrat Al Krupski, who as far as I know never shook any hands here before or after.

No matter, we’ve been redistricted. For county legislative purposes, we’re now part of the South Fork. Shelter Island has been yanked from District 1, comprising the North Fork, and plopped into District 2, which stretches from Montauk to East Moriches. So now, in November, we get to choose among two candidates most of us know little or nothing about.

Not to worry. The two candidates are actually going to appear right here, at the Shelter Island Library, October 12 at 11 a.m.

Along with the Shelter Island Reporter and the Shelter Island Association (SIA), the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island is sponsoring a 90-minute debate between incumbent Jay Schneiderman (I-Montauk) and opponent Chris Nuzzi (R-Southampton). Reporter Editor Ambrose Clancy will be the moderator.

We urge everyone who votes here to attend, to get to know these two candidates, one of whom will represent us and help to spend our tax dollars. (The county got 3.67 percent of your total tax bill for fiscal year 2012-13.)

Find out what the County Legislature does, why we need to know, and who will stand up for our small Island in the sea of constituencies that comprise the South Fork. Are our needs here the same as theirs? Think about that and come prepared for the Q & A session that will cap the event.

And then, on the afternoon of October 27, the League and the SIA will co-sponsor our usual Election Forum, featuring the three candidates running for the two open seats on the Town Board. As usual, this often lively event will be held in the school auditorium. We have also invited all candidates who are running unopposed for local offices to appear and answer your questions. More about this — and about this year’s ballot propositions — to come. Mark your calendars, please!

LOIS B. MORRIS

President, League of Women Voters

of Shelter Island

No charge

To the Editor:

In the interest of clarity and despite a published report (“Board mulls charging for ambulance,” September 26) none of the riding members of the ambulance squad are in favor of presenting a bill to anyone who asks for help.

TOM McGRIEL

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services

Editor’s note: The Reporter accurately quoted the Town Board member who made the statement.

Beyond proper

To the Editor:

Misinformation in last week’s article about the Village of Dering Harbor (“A small world,” September 26) leaves the impression that the Reporter has gone beyond proper journalism in trying to portray areas of disagreement within the Village, which in fact do not exist.

Your story begins by noting that there are two areas of expenditures that “raise critics’ blood pressure” and quotes me as the sole source for complaints about the cost of Village Hall. In fact, in a lengthy interview in which I stressed the complexities of comparing varying costs and services across different local entities, I mentioned in passing that I had heard comments about the costs of maintaining Village Hall. I certainly did not endorse those views, as you state in your article. In fact, the truth seems to be the opposite, with the mayor and trustees often committing their own time and resources to control the costs of Village Hall.

In a similar vein, it struck me as improper and poor journalism to repeat criticism of one trustee, Mary Walker, without any kind of balanced reporting. Mary Walker has been a trustee for the entire period of the 30 years I have lived in the village and she has always played a positive, constructive role, which has attracted very little of the thanks she deserves for the time and effort she brings to village government. To repeat idle personal criticism without naming the individuals making the comments or the basis for those comments is not journalism, but is an unfair attempt to portray controversy without any explanation of the facts. You owe Mary Walker an apology.

I suggest that the Reporter stick more closely to a balanced presentation of the facts in its reporting on Dering Harbor, rather than just repeating and incorrectly emphasizing personal complaints without obtaining a more balanced perspective on the issues raised.

KIRK RESSLER

Shelter Island

Fresh Pond

To the Editor:

Forty-three years ago, Shelter Island Police Chief Byington acknowledged that Fresh Pond was polluted and endangered. According to an article in the August 8, 1970 issue of the Reporter, he said, “Something has got to be done before this gets worse. I’d hate like hell to see this pond ruined.”

The pollution is worse but the pond is, hopefully, not ruined. I applaud our current town government for finally acknowledging the DEC finding that Fresh Pond is still polluted and poses a public health risk.

As a property owner on Fresh Pond, I want my guests and family to safely swim in a healthy environment. We also want the public who uses the pond for recreation to be safe and healthy. Recognizing the problem is a huge first step. Solving the problem is the next and more difficult step. But with the will, effort and resources of this community, I am optimistic Fresh Pond will be restored for us and future generations.

At last week’s Town Board work session, Councilwoman Chris Lewis said Fresh Pond was not used as much since the landing at Shell Beach was open to the public. From my observations, the traffic on Fresh Pond Road has been moderate to heavy all summer long.

Councilman Paul Shepherd questioned how the water quality of Fresh Pond can be tested and monitored. There is a standard “swimming beach” lake water quality monitoring protocol that the New York State Department of Health requires towns and counties to follow. We do not need to “reinvent the wheel.”

I have advocated for water quality testing in Fresh Pond for years now. For those who are suspect of my intentions, I can only say that you don’t know me and you only know half the story. There are those who rent their pond home for $4,500 per week and advertise Fresh Pond as “the best swimming pool on the Island.” They might prefer to see the messenger as the problem to avoid the truth about a polluted pond.

There have been some very nasty and crude comments printed on the Reporter’s website about me by anonymous people who hide behind a “user ID.” I am all for free speech. I believe that a name should be applied to anything printed in the Reporter or on its website. Free speech and a free press are not free if you are afraid or ashamed to put your name to your words. The Reporter’s letter writing policy should be extended to comments made on its website. Criticism and argument are fine, but the Internet version of the Reporter should not be a virtual “bathroom wall.”

A clean, safe and healthy Fresh Pond will be a more popular place to enjoy recreation, not less. A long-term goal should be to build a legal park or beach on an “open space” property on the pond. I hope that even those who are critical of me will work towards this end.

VINCENT NOVAK

Shelter Island

Fire safety tips

To the Editor:

Many of the homes on the Island have woodburning stoves and fireplaces. The following is suggested by the fire department on how to use them safely:

If you have a fireplace at home that has not been used lately, before you fire it up, check to see if birds or squirrels have built nests in the chimney.

The chimney of your fireplace should be lined with a flue pipe and covered by outside brick. The flue should go all the way up the chimney and extend a few inches above the outside brick above the roof.

If you do not have a flue-lined chimney, check for broken bricks or mortar leaks. If the chimney goes through the interior of the house, use extra care in checking for cracks in the mortar in the attic.

When starting a fire, open the damper and place one log near the rear of the fireplace. Use crumpled newspaper under the log and light with long matches, if possible. Do not use flammable liquids like gasoline or charcoal lighter fluid.

For fires made with real wood, use two or three small logs — two if logs are big. If you use an artificial log, read directions carefully. Artificial logs burn at a higher temperature and only one is needed. Never use artificial logs for cooking and never use charcoal in an indoor fireplace.

A screen in front of the fireplace is a must to avoid embers from popping out onto the rug, and it keeps children from getting too close or setting toys near the flames.

Safe burning makes for enjoyable use.

ANDY STEINMULLER

Fire Commissioner, Shelter Island Fire District