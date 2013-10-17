Reporter Letters for the week: Giving shelter and gratitude

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Retreat, thank you for the Reporter’s support, which has gone so far to make Shelter Island residents aware of the free and anonymous services available to victims of partner abuse. Your continuing interest in raising the level of awareness of the prevalence of domestic violence here in our community and the help the Retreat makes available to victims has resulted in more women seeking critical counseling, court advocacy and shelter — and encouraged more financial support from Islanders.

BARBARA OLTON

Retreat Board Member

Gratitude to all

To the Editor:

The Shelter Island Lions held their 58th annual Scallop Dinner at the Pridwin last Sunday evening (see photos, page 17) with the proceeds dedicated to a local young person who has had two surgeries recently and faces even more, as well as a lengthy recuperation. The success of this event exceeded all of our expectations with almost 290 dinners served and over $2,700 received in donations, resulting in a “Haley Fund” exceeding $6,500. None of this would have been possible without the help of many generous organizations and people including Lion Denise DiPaolo and the Shelter Island Public Library staff, Ginny Gibbs and the 7th grade class, Linda Betjeman (who entertained us with her beautiful piano playing), the Pridwin staff and the Petry family, our Shelter Island Lions — who indeed lived up to our motto, “We Serve” — and Lion Rich Tarpinian who chaired the event.

Our biggest thanks however goes to all of you, our friends and neighbors who helped us achieve this success by enjoying a scallop dinner and supporting our community. Thank you Shelter Island; this is indeed a very special place.

KEN PYSHER

President, Shelter Island Lions