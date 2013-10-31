Read the Reporter Letters to the Editor for the week

To the Editor:

The Shelter Island government is symptomatic of the dysfunction that has overtaken public administration everywhere in America. Despite the 2 percent tax cap imposed by New York State, the Town Board finds itself unable to live within the cap “because certain departments and individuals are making very, very ambitious” requests for new revenue (“Dougherty: Taxes rising in 2014,” October 17). Typical is the request by the library for a 2.7 percent increase on top of last year’s 6.7 percent increase due to “a continued need for expansion of services” (“Library seeks 2.7 percent hike,” September 19).

A private company in a competitive environment (otherwise known as capitalism) must manage expenses to the reality of its revenue base or face insolvency. A company that simply raises prices to increase revenues is soon out of business. Government, however, is a monopoly. Elected officials see little need to control expenses because, unlike in private enterprise, they can control revenues by raising fees and taxes. Such officials have no incentive to limit costs because “free” public services are the lifeblood of getting reelected. Benjamin Franklin warned of the danger of a legislature having control over the exchequer.

Shelter Island enjoys an added advantage regarding taxation. Several years ago your paper reported that fully 75 percent of tax revenues are paid by second homeowners who are not eligible (permitted) to vote on local matters. “No taxation without representation” was, of course, a rallying cry of the American Revolution. How easy it is to spend other people’s money, particularly when they have no vote.

The vitality of the American economy, which has been the wonder of the world for generations, is imperiled by the very governments created to protect it.

JAMES LUKE

Shelter Island

Love to Carol

To the Editor:

At the closing meeting of the Shelter Island Country Club, the members were asked to approve the purchase of a new rough mower. Carol Loper interrupted, saying, you don’t have to worry about that — I will donate the funds for the mower. Wow! What a surprise.

But this is Shelter Island. Wonderful people are grown here. Later Carol said she loves the Shelter Island Country Club. We love you, Carol. Thank you.

RON LUCAS

Board President, Shelter Island Country Club

Affirming life

To the Editor:

I would like to thank our supervisor, James D. Dougherty; our councilmen and our councilwoman; William Enright, Commodore of the Shelter Island Yacht Club; and the Shelter Island Reporter for honoring me for representing Shelter Island on the Board of East End Hospice for the past 15 years.

The philosophy of East End Hospice is to bring hope to the dying and their families. By affirming life, hospice helps conclude life with comfort and dignity in a familiar and caring environment. There is a wonderful confidentiality with hospice care to ensure privacy for the patient and his or her family. Since its founding in 1987, East End Hospice has cared for 238 patients on Shelter Island, five of them so far in 2013.

It has been most gratifying for me to have served on the Board of East End Hospice and I am still on the committee for the fundraiser we do every other year here on Shelter Island. I also want to thank all the residents of Shelter Island for supporting our fundraising events. We can’t do it without you. Our next party will be on June 7, 2014. Save the date!

JEAN BRECHTER

Shelter Island