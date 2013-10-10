Police blotter: Two tickets, three accidents

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Juan Jonathan Hernandez-Guevara, 32, of Shelter Island was driving on North Midway Road on October 2 when he was stopped by police for having less than two rear stop lights on his trailer. He was also given a ticket for unlicensed operation.

ACCIDENTS

Marty D. Buttram of Chowchilla, California was driving southbound on North Midway Road on October 3 when a deer ran in front of the vehicle. Damage was minor and estimated at under $1,000; the deer ran into the woods.

On October 5 Michael T. Ihne of Shelter Island was backing out of a parking space at the IGA when he hit a vehicle driven by Lee Richstone of Brooklyn. There was over $1,000 damage estimated to the right back bumper of Mr. Ihne’s vehicle and the right passenger-side door and front quarter panel of Mr. Richstone’s vehicle.

Francis M. Schiavoni of Sag Harbor was driving on South Ferry Road on October 5 when a deer ran out onto the roadway and into the right front driver’s-side of the vehicle, causing over $1,000 in estimated damage.

OTHER REPORTS

As a result of a broken window, police investigated a possible break-in at a Cartwright residence on October 1. A window had blown open and fell, causing glass to shatter. There was no sign of any criminal activity.

A caller reported a tree stand on a Silver Beach property on October 2. Since the caller was the only hunter with the owner’s permission to hunt, the stand was removed by the Shelter Island Highway Department.

An abandoned vehicle in Westmoreland was towed to the impound lot on October 2 after repeated efforts to contact the owner.

On October 2, an anonymous caller told police that an unknown driver of a vehicle was obstructing North Ferry traffic to allow friends onto the ferry line. Police checked the area with negative results.

A caller reported on October 4 that an intoxicated person on a North Ferry boat needed a ride home since his bicycle was stolen in Greenport. Police provided an escort.

An affidavit of trespass was filed by a Menantic complainant on October 4.

Also on October 4, a Center resident told police about being solicited at home for purchase of insurance; the person was unable to produce any corporate ID and was turned away. Police were informed for information purposes in the event there were similar incidents on the Island. The area was patrolled by police.

A caller reported a recent increase in telemarketing calls and was advised to terminate any call and to notify police if the calls continued.

Police investigated a tenant complaint in the Center on October 5.

An anonymous complaint about loud music in Menantic was received on October 5 at 11:25 p.m. The area was checked and the source of the music was not located. Following a second complaint at 12:13 a.m., police located a radio playing at a campfire site. According to the police report, the music was not loud but the radio was turned off for the evening.

Police on patrol on October 6 reported a deer killed in the Center in an accident — probably by a vehicle that had left the scene.

A caller reported an unattended open burning in Menantic on October 6. Police found a small campfire in a metal fire pit covered by a metal grill. A person was cooking lunch; there was minimal smoke and no violations.

On October 7, a large tree was reported blocking traffic at Hay Beach.

On the same day LIPA was notified about a low-hanging electrical wire in Cartwright; and police received a call about a downed limb on a West Neck roadway.

A black floating dock washed ashore in Shorewood on October 7; the owner was advised.

Three automated burglary alarms were set off in the Center, Hay Beach and Westmoreland on October 1, 3 and 5. There was no criminal activity in the first case and negative problems in the second. Entering the wrong security code was the reason for the third alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported nine people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7. A team responded to a call on October 6 but medical transport was refused.