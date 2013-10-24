Police blotter for the week: 5 accidents, 3 caused by deer

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Filomon Rivera, 33, of Shelter Island was driving on North Menantic Road on October 16 when he was stopped by police for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device. He was also ticketed for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

On the same day, Christopher R. Rothar, 33, of Wading River was given a summons for speeding on New York Avenue — 40 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Roque Ochoa, 35, of Southold was given a summons on October 18 on Strawberry Lane for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Shane Thomas Hughes, 29, of Greenport was ticketed on October 18 for driving on North Ferry Road with a non-transparent front windshield and for an uninspected vehicle.

Alexandra J. Manzo, 20, of Sag Harbor was given a summons on October 18 for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

James D. Foley, 56, of Newbery, Florida was ticketed on North Menantic Road on October 18 for driving an unregistered vehicle.

Alexandra Monti, 23, of Shelter Island was ticketed on October 21 on New York Avenue for failure to keep to the right and for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration.

ACCIDENTS

Meghan B. Murray of Nashville, Tennessee was driving southbound on South Ferry Road on October 15 when she hit a deer that had run out in front of her vehicle. Damage to the front of her vehicle was estimated at over $1,000.

On October 16 it was reported that Curtis C. Bradford of Augusta, Maine had sideswiped a vehicle parked on Grand Avenue, owned by John J. Clements of Shelter Island, while he was making a turn onto Chase Avenue. He was not aware at the time that there had been over $1,000 in damage to the driver’s-side panel of the parked vehicle.

On October 21, a school bus driven by Isabel Baust of Center Moriches had made a right turn off South Ferry Road onto Thompson Road, causing the vehicle behind her to brake. To avoid hitting the braked vehicle, Edward L. Smyth of Shelter Island turned onto the shoulder of the road, stepped on the clutch instead of the brake and collided with the bus. There was over $1,000 in damage to the front of Mr. Smyth’s vehicle and the passenger side of the bus.

On the same day, Kenneth C. Pysher of Shelter Island was traveling northbound on Brander Parkway when he hit a deer — causing over $1,000 in damage to the front of the vehicle.

In the third deer-related accident of the week, Douglas M. Adler of Montvale, New Jersey was driving westbound on Smith Street on October 21 when a deer ran onto the roadway and collided with the vehicle, causing over $1,000 damage to the right front headlight and quarter panel of the vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

On October 15 and 16, three deer were reported injured on Center roadways. Two were gone when police arrived; one was dead on arrival.

On October 16 and 17 dead deer were reported on a West Neck roadway and a Ram Island beach; the Highway Department was notified.

An injured deer was reported in the Center on October 20; the deer was put down by police.

A small raccoon was reported stuck in a storm drain in Hay Beach on October 15. Police responded but the animal was not located.

An ATF was reported parked on a private lot in Dering Harbor on October 16 and may have been ridden on town property. Police contacted the owner who said he would show the kids the property line again.

A Harbor View caller told police on October 16 that a vehicle had been driven on the front lawn. Police located the driver who had trouble seeing roadways at night. No reimbursement is being sought for minor damage to the caller’s lawn.

On October 16, a caller reported a deer-related accident in Southold. The Southold police had advised the driver to file a preliminary report with the Shelter Island Police Department until the vehicle was available for inspection and an accident report could be issued in the proper jurisdiction.

A noise complaint was received on October 19 from a Center caller who reported that a tractor was possibly building an ATV track at 7:26 in the morning. Police found a truck being loaded with topsoil for landscaping and advised the caller that work during daylight hours was not unreasonable.

On October 19, police observed an open door on the east side of a Center building. There was no sign of any criminal activity and no further action was taken.

A petit larceny was reported in West Neck on October 20.

A caller told police on October 20 that a tree was leaning on wires on Ram Island. LIPA was notified.

A marine unit responded to a grounded sailboat off Jennings Point on October 20. SeaTow and the Coast Guard were at the scene. The boat was anchored by SeaTow, to be moved at high tide. No persons on board were injured.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two automatic fire alarms on October 16 and 17. Dust from construction set off an alarm at the Westervelt/Rea law offices in the Center, even though the alarm was taped. A residential alarm was activated in the Heights; the alarm company was notified.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Medical Emergency Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 15 and 16.

On October 21, a person was medevaced from Klenawicus Field to Stony Brook University Hospital by Suffolk County Police helicopter.