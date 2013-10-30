Perlman alumni to play weekend concerts on Shelter Island

Fresh from their residency in Stowe, Vermont — including four days of chamber music, orchestra and chorus with 23 alumni, led by Toby Perlman, Maestros Perlman and Romano and Merry Peckham — the Perlman Music Program musicians are returning to the Island for a weekend of classical music.

On Saturday, November 2 at 7:30 p.m., alumna cellist Jia Kim and pianist Carlos Avila will perform a recital that includes Boccherini Sonata in G, Beethoven Sonata No. 2, Brahms Sonata in F, Popper Hungarian Rhapsody and Schumann Fantasiestucke.

Jia Kim, a native of Korea, began her cello studies at age 11 and first came to PMP Summer Music School at the age of 14 in 2003. She continued her studies there until 2007, attended the Sarasota winter residency during those years, played in the Chamber Music Workshop for the last several summers, joined the last Israel residency in 2010 and even served as a PMP Fellow — or student counselor — during the program a few summers ago.

She recently completed her master’s degree at Juilliard, studying with Joel Krosnick, and today is a passionate teacher and cellist of the Fidelio String Quartet in New York City.

Carlos is also an alumni of Juilliard and performs worldwide as a soloist, chamber musician and pianist collaborator.

On Sunday, November 3 at 2:30 p.m., there will be a Works in Progress Concert featuring alumni of the Summer Music School and Chamber Music Workshop performing a varied program of classical repertoire.

Both concerts take place at the Clark Arts Center on the Shore Road campus. Alumni recital tickets are $25 (free for children 18 and under) and include a meet-the-artist reception following the concert.

Works in Progress concerts are free; reservations are requested. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 212-877-5045 or visit perlmanmusicprogram.org.