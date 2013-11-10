Northforker: East End on display at MacArthur Airport

As part of a $335,000 grant run through the East End Tourism Alliance, a draw for travelers will be on display at MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, promoting the tourist economy the East End has to offer.

In addition to selling standard tourist fare like t-shirts and hats promoting the East End, the shop will sell local food products and artwork from the region’s artists.

“This is another great opportunity for us to promote the region, not only for tourists flying in but also for commuters using that airport frequently to give them a better idea of what’s going on at the East End,” said Steve Bate, executive director of the Long Island Wine Council.

Click here to read more about the shop on Northforker.com.