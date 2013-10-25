Men’s bowling: Lechmanski rolls season’s first 200 game

It’s difficult enough writing a bowling article and making it interesting, now I have to compete with Gretel writing the articles from China.

What’s my option? Do I have to move to the Fatherland and write from Germany? Just for the record, Gretel, “I’m not liking you so much right now.”

Losing the Holy Rollers this year, it was questionable whether or not we would have a sixth team. Mike Goodleaf stepped up to the plate with Schmidt’s Happens, sponsored by Schmidt’s.

It took them three weeks to find the fifth man but now they’re solid, although they might have a record like the Giants. I was hoping that Father Peter would have given the Legion the blessing of the lanes, but unfortunately he was nowhere to be found.

Now it’s time for business.

Week 1 started with the Pharmaceuticals against the Misfits, with the Pharms getting the 7-point win. Commander Mike wasn’t there with a wing and without Father Peter, there was no prayer. The Clippers started strong with an 11-point win over the Thunderballs. For the Clips, Ron Lucas had the high series of the week of 469. It was like shooting fish in a barrel for the Terminators as they took 11 points from Schmidt’s. Only three bowlers were present and no handicaps for the other two. Brett Page did have the high game of the week of 184.

Week 2 had the TBalls taking advantage of the short-handed Schmidt’s. And then there were four bowlers. The TBalls humbly took 11 points. The Terms took 8 points from the Misfits, who had a full team. For the Misfits, Tim King had the high game of the week of 194. Friday found the Clippers with the 7-point win over the Pharms. Rob Brewer for the Clips rolled the high series of the week of 495.

Week 3 started with the Clippers taking 8 points from the Misfits. With the high game of the week, Kevin Lechmanski rolled the first 200 game of the year, just squeaking out a 200. He also rolled the high series of 536. Note to Arthur Luecker: Golf is almost over, so how about some bowling scores and leave the golf scores at home. The Pharms took 11 points from the Giants — oops, I mean the Schmidt’s.

Despite Gunnar Wissemann’s second high game of 189 and second high series of 528, the Terms lost 8 points to the TBalls.

Week 3 Team Standings

Team Won Lost Pct.

Louie’s Clippers 26 7 .787

Dory Terminators 22 11 .667

Pharmaceuticals 22 11 .667

Thunderballs 19 14 .576

Misfits 10 23 .527

Schmidt’s Happens 0 33 .000