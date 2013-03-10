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Lions Club annual Scallop Dinner to aid family of hospitalized child

By Reporter Staff

REPORTER FILE PHOTO | Chefs at last year’s Lions Club Scallop Dinner ready to serve it up for a good cause. This year the dinner is called “Haley’s Fund,” with proceeds going to an Island family of a child who is hospitalized.

The Shelter Island Lions Club will host its 58th annual Scallop Dinner on Sunday, October 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Pridwin.

The dinner costs $30 for adults and $15 for kids ages 10 and under. Takeout is also available and dinner music will be provided by Linda Betjeman.

All proceeds will go to support the family of  Shelter Island School student Haley Sulahain who is currently hospitalized.

The dinner is being dubbed “Haley’s Fund.”

Tickets are available at the Shelter Island Library. Call 749-0042 for more information.