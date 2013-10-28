Library budget passes: 100 in favor, 25 against

Shelter Island voters gave thumbs up Saturday to the Shelter Island Public Library’s 2014 spending plan of $614,327 of which $540,436 will come from taxpayer dollars.

The vote was 100 in favor, 25 opposed. There were 109 voters who showed up in person while 16 cast absentee ballots. Of those who voted in person, the tally was 94 yes and 15 no. Absentee voters cast 10 votes against the budget and six in favor.

“We have great supporters here and we appreciate them,” said Library Director Denise DiPaolo. “Now it’s back to work.”

The new budget will cost the average household with property assessed at $640,000 an extra $6.25 next year, bringing the tax bite to $100.86. The rest of the budget is financed by contributions, fund raising, grants, fines, fees and interest income.

Much of the increased spending comes from expenses library trustees couldn’t control, including health insurance, fuel oil and other insurance costs. Library workers will see a small increase in their salaries next year and other increases include utilities, telecommunications and building maintenance.

There are also increases for the purchase of books and other materials, but because of inter-library sharing, such costs are kept in check, Ms. DiPaolo said.

Library hours in 2014 will expand with opening at 9:30 a.m. instead of 10 a.m.