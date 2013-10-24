Ladies bowling: Simovich sizzles as new Bowler of the Week

In case you were wondering how I’m able to write about the weekly happenings of Shelter Island bowling from China, it’s all to the great efforts of the Ladies League Secretary Beverly Pelletier. It is truly amazing what can be done from approximately 11,000 miles away!

I have also been informed that it will take several weeks before everyone has established and/or reestablished their handicaps. Until then the league standings will be in ultimate flux. So, don’t go crowning yourselves the early favorites in this race of athleticism just yet.

This week we crowned a new Bowler of the Week. Essie Simovich returned for a night of fantabulous bowling prowess. Essie took the top prize this week by bowling 51 pins over her current average, as well as the honors for high scratch game, a solid 191. Watch out folks, the first two Bowlers of the Week were both from the Fabulous Five. The Fab Five bowled against Spares R Us. Donna Cass dazzled the world with her 168-155-165, as Jammin’ Jackie Brewer returned to work on her fastball.

The Spares had several words to describe their experience this week. The word “robbed” comes to mind. I guess there were some near misses, except for the 5-10 split made by Julia Best. Ellie Labrozzi is just warming up, posting a high game 174 en route to her many future 200s. Additionally, Mama P, Sharon Wicks and Donna Anderson rallied in support for a few points.

Family Ties came out with some strong efforts from the Steinmullers and Rasmussens alike. Unfortunately, they were unable to thwart Paint By Numbers bowlers, Phyllis Power and Pam Jackson. The PBNs took all 11 points that night despite some missing teammates.

They are currently in first place, but as I said, nothing is set in stone until the handicaps are established.

The Guttersnipes bowled against the Odd Balls while managing the new score sheets. Based on the copies I get, I can imagine that the new score sheets are like Post-Its. After deciphering which game was which, I was able to determine that Jen “Padawan Learner” Wissemann has returned to the Odd Balls from beyond, while ‘Snipe Cathy Driscoll has gone on yet another trip abroad. The Odd Balls posted some notable scores from Bev Pelletier (145) and Stephanie “Pony Girl” Tybaert (150). Meanwhile, Guttersnipe Joanne Kresak threw her crystal (pink) ball down for a 121 in the first game. Too bad she couldn’t foresee higher scores in the last two games. Mary Dudley scored well in the first game, but I think she was distracted the rest of the night, planning a little winter getaway to visit — China!

Christine Brown is coming up as the wild card for the Snipes, as she posted a high 144.

Nine is the magic number of games that must be bowled before the handicap is established. Until everyone has done so, standings will hang in the balance. Do leave me little notes in the margins of the score sheets, as they will help me to fully capture what I cannot physically see. Or, if you prefer, I can use my imagination. In the meantime, bowl strong and work on getting better score sheets!

Week 2 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Paint By Numbers 22 0

Fabulous Five 19 3

Guttersnipes 8 14

Family Ties 8 14

Spares R Us 6 16

Odd Balls 3 19