Island police blotter for the week: one ticket, one arrest

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Luis M. Demorasaa, 47, of Sutton, Massachusetts was driving on Manwaring Road on October 10 when he was stopped by police and issued a ticket for speeding — 45 mph in a 35-mph zone.

OTHER REPORTS

On October 8, police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts.

A caller told police on October 8 that someone might be occupying a building in the Heights at night. Police were attempting to locate the person.

A large buck was reported stuck under a safety stretch pool cover at a residence in Menantic on October 9. The deer was released and did not appear to be injured. The pool liner and cover were shredded in the animal’s attempt to escape.

An anonymous caller reported that people were seen leaving the Wades Beach bathhouse at 5:30 a.m. on October 9; an extra patrol was requested.

A caller reported a sailboat adrift at a Harbor View town landing on October 9. The boat had been tied up and was being moved to the owner’s residence.

A large poodle was seen at large on Ram Island on October 9; it was gone when police arrived.

A rottweiler was reported loose on the grounds of the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club on October 10. Police located the dog and returned it to the owner.

On October 11, police received a complaint about a person being followed on two occasions by a vehicle in West Neck. Police patrolled the area with negative results.

Police observed people fishing off a North Ferry boat on October 11. They were advised about trespassing on ferry boats and complied with a request to leave.

On October 12, a caller reported that an unknown object had hit a vehicle being driven westbound on Smith Street. There was minor damage to the front passenger-side door. Police searched the area with no results.

A report of petit larceny on a Center property was received on October 13.

Hunters were reported in the Hay Beach area on October 13. Police located the hunters and advised them that hunting was not allowed on Hay Beach Association property. The hunters said they were just checking out the area.

A caller told police on October 13 that there was a bonfire on the beach in the Silver Beach area. Police located a family that had built a fire above the high tide markings; there was no wind. They were advised that fires were allowed on Hay Beach Association property, which they said they will use in the future.

On October 14, a boat created a large wake that caused some minor damage to the chain and ramp of a North Ferry boat docked on the Shelter Island side. Southold police spoke to the operator of the boat, which was located at the Mitchell Marina in Greenport.

Two burglary alarms were set off on October 8 and 10 at residences in Hay Beach and West Neck respectively. There was no known reason for the first activation; the second was set off accidentally.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported seven people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on October 8, 10, 12 and 13.