Island girls go 12-0 as league champs

Last night the Shelter Island girls volleyball team defeated the Bishop McGann-Mercy Monarchs 25-18, 25-17, 25-18 to finish their 2013 league competition and put the exclamation point on their season. The team ended with an unblemished 12-0 record marking their fifth consecutive undefeated League VIII championship.

The varsity team will now move on to the Suffolk County Class D playoffs, starting on Monday, November 4.

A more detailed story will follow on this site and in Thursday’s Reporter.