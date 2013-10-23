Island artists' work selected for radio station benefit

“Irises,” a painting by Island artist Roz Dimon, has been selected by curator Arlene Bujese as one of 30 artworks for the WPPB Harvest Costume Ball and Art Auction at the South Street Gallery in Greenport on Saturday, November 2 from 8 to 11 p.m., an evening of art, music, dancing, wine and local fare to benefit 88.3 FM WPPB Peconic Public Broadcasting.

Ms. Dimon said, “It’s a great way to say thank you (while mixing it up and having a lot of fun) to WPPB’s 88.3 FM for its support of the cultural arts, especially host and producer, Bonnie Grice, whose NPR-affiliated programs have featured so many top artists who make their homes here on Shelter Island and the East End.”

Islander Katherine Hammond also has a painting in the auction.

Tickets for the benefit are $50 per person and may be purchased at brownpapertickets.com/event/471362.

Call Joyce deCordova at 477-6255 for more information.