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Artist’s work in exhibition to benefit public broadcasting

By Reporter Staff

COURTESY PHOTO | Katherine Hammond’s “Blue Embrace” can be seen Saturday November 2 at a benefit for Peconic Public Broadcasting.

Katherine Hammond’s Blue Embrace has been selected as one of the 30 artworks to be presented at auction for the WPPB Harvest Costume Ball on November 2 at the South Street Gallery in Greenport.

Ms. Hammond is a member of the Shelter Island Artists (ARTSI) and has shown at several galleries  throughout the East End.

She was a fine arts student at Hunter College and has been a painter throughout  her entire adult life.

Katherine’s work can be viewed at her website www.katherine-hammond.com.