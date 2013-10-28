Artist’s work in exhibition to benefit public broadcasting
Katherine Hammond’s Blue Embrace has been selected as one of the 30 artworks to be presented at auction for the WPPB Harvest Costume Ball on November 2 at the South Street Gallery in Greenport.
Ms. Hammond is a member of the Shelter Island Artists (ARTSI) and has shown at several galleries throughout the East End.
She was a fine arts student at Hunter College and has been a painter throughout her entire adult life.
Katherine’s work can be viewed at her website www.katherine-hammond.com.