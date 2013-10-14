Town worker admits to ‘inappropriate relationship’

Highway Department worker Jeffrey Starzee, 47, continues to pull down his $61,000 annual salary working for the town.

That’s despite having pleaded guilty in Shelter Island Justice Court October 3 to a charge of endangering the welfare of a child. Mr. Starzee told the court he was guilty of having an inappropriate relationship with the girl.

Mr. Starzee is scheduled to be sentenced November 18 in Shelter Island Justice Court.

Arrested in February, he was originally charged with sexual abuse in the third degree and endangerment. He ultimately was allowed to plead to the single charge of endangerment. According to the New York State penal code, that crime carries a sentence of up to a year in jail.

Mr. Starzee will not be required to register as a sex offender.

Under the law, a person is guilty of endangering the welfare of a child if he or she knowingly acts in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of that child.

It’s now up to the Shelter Island Town Board to decide how to handle his employment, Highway Department Superintendent Jay Card Jr. said. Mr. Card expected to discuss the issue with the Town Board this week in executive session.

Supervisor Jim Dougherty has been quoted saying no decision would be forthcoming on Mr. Starzee’s continued employment with the town until after the November 18 sentencing. Councilman Ed Brown said Monday he assumed the Town Board would refer the matter to Town Attorney Laury Dowd, for advice about how to handle the situation.

Councilwoman Chris Lewis said the Town Board needs a lot more information before reaching a decision in the case.