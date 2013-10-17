Hallman speaks out on water strategies at WAC meeting

The chairman of the Water Advisory Committee said Tuesday night the new Town Irrigation Committee might not have been necessary.

John Hallman said he took responsibility for failing to seek guidance from Cornell Cooperative Extension and the Suffolk County Department of Health Services that might have prevented the need for the Irrigation Committee, which he characterized as a costly undertaking that included hiring a consultant

“I could kick myself in the butt,” John Hallman told his WAC colleagues, for not seeking free advice during the 10 years between the time the Town Board enacted a ban on underground automatic irrigation systems in 2003 and when it was to take effect in September.

“I think we kind of stuck our heads in the sand,” Mr. Hallman said.

Irrigation Committee members don’t appreciate that if the town fails to cut usage, there are parts of Shelter Island that will be without water, Mr. Hallman said. He continued his criticism of Town Board appointments to the Irrigation Committee (see story, page 13) repeating criticism of Robert Grosbard, the newly appointed member replacing Lion Zust, who resigned.

Mr. Hallman said he likes Mr. Grosbard, but doesn’t think he has anything to offer.

Supervisor Jim Dougherty, liaison to the WAC, wasn’t biting and simply thanked Mr. Hallman for his service with the Irrigation Committee.

If the town has money to spend on consultants, it could be better used to examine water quality on Shelter Island, Mr. Hallman said.

“We really don’t,” Mr. Dougherty said about having available funds. “We’re struggling.”

Mr. Hallman also predicted those with irrigation systems who want to keep them functioning would inevitably have to spend a lot of money to upgrade them to more water efficient systems.

WAC members also discussed the possibility of removing a ban on residents using rainwater roof runoff for lawn maintenance, currently prohibited with the thought that the runoff water is needed to replenish the aquifer.

And once again, the WAC, like the Irrigation Committee, made reference to the likelihood that changes in water use really need to occur in low-lying areas on the south shore of the Island and Big and Little Ram.