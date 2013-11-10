Fireworks at Irrigation Committee meeting

It got hot in a hurry at the start at the Town Irrigation Committee meeting Thursday night.

The first 10 minutes of the meeting was consumed with a heated argument between members John Hallman and Town Councilman Paul Shepherd to the point where Mr. Hallman threatened to walk out.

The committee is charged with gathering information to inform the Town Board whether it should go ahead with a ban on the operation of automatic irrigation systems. The ban was enacted in 2003, but wasn’t due to take effect until this year on September 1. After a public hearing in August, the Town Board voted for a moratorium on the law until May for further study.

The angry exchange between Mr. Shepherd — Town Board liaison to the committee —and Mr. Hallman was over the appointment of a new committee member. Lion Zust, after the first two meetings, opted not accept her appointment and the Town Board chose Robert Grosbard to replace her. Mr. Grosbard is on record as favoring a permanent ban on the irrigation systems.

“Why does the Town Board replace somebody who doesn’t know about water” with another person who is equally ignorant on the subject, Mr. Hallman asked. He also criticized the appointment of Mr. Grosbard because can’t attend meetings until he returns from out of town after October 19.

But that’s what the Town Board intended to do, Mr. Shepherd said, adding, “John, seriously, get over yourself,” as the argument escalated.

“Maybe I’ll just leave,” Mr. Hallman said.

But as he prepared to go, Committee Chairman Thom Milton stepped into the fray.

“We’re all of us in various states of knowledge,” Mr. Milton said, pointing out that he thinks he’s the person who most needs to be educated. He was chosen to chair the committee not for his knowledge of water or irrigation systems but because of his background as an attorney and mediator and his role has been to keep the committee focused on facts, not opinions.

“I want facts strongly expressed by people like yourself, John,” he said to Mr. Hallman, who is the long-time chairman of the town’s Water Advisory Committee.

Ms. Zust, reached by telephone Friday morning, said it was “regrettable” Mr. Hallman “confuses a lack of knowledge about water” with her willingness to research and learn. She said she knows about irrigation systems, having had one at her Hay Beach house for years.

“The loudest person in the room is not always the wisest,” Ms. Zust said.

Because of the new appointment, the committee changed the date of a scheduled Saturday meeting from October 19 to October 26 at 2 p.m. That Saturday meeting is meant to give weekenders a chance to weigh in on information they may have the committee needs to investigate.

Mr. Milton shared CDs of the recent Watershed Management Plan with committee members, asking them to review it. At the same time, he noted that Mr. Hallman has said the plan is “flawed” and asked Mr. Hallman to provide specifics to the committee at a future meeting about what he believes is wrong with the report.

Mr. Hallman outlined the most recent well water readings showing low levels that are below what is typical for August.

“If we don’t get some rain, we’re in big trouble,” Mr. Hallman said. At the same time, he noted it would likely be early in the spring of 2014 before the wells and aquifer show a recovery if it rains at a normal rate.

He said the town has talked about metering houses and charging people who overuse water while providing rebates to those who under-use their allotment.

Irrigation Committee member Fred Hyatt recommended the use of drip irrigation systems that are typically used in very dry areas like Israel and Arizona because they use far less water and are more effective than automatic systems that use sprinkler heads.

One cause for concern among the members — one shared with Town Building Permits Coordinator Mary Wilson — is how to enforce any policy the town eventually adopts.

“People are the problem,” Ms. Wilson said. “You can’t legislate common sense.”