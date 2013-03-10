Editorial: Don't cut positions on the Board of Education

When resident John Hallman suggested last month that Shelter Island’s Board of Education should be cut from seven to five members, he got initial support from BOE President Stephen Gessner and Vice President Thomas Graffagnino. Then member Linda Eklund spoke up, pointing out that the workload has expanded, largely due to what at times seems like an avalanche of state mandates.

Even with seven members, it’s occasionally difficult to ensure a quorum at regular board meetings and harder still at committee meetings, she said. In May no one wanted to run for the board seat Mr. Graffagnino was trying to give up. He ended up continuing to serve as the result of a write-in vote. But if work were to increase, it would be that much harder to get candidates to run for school board seats.

It’s hardly the first time this board has wrestled with the question if size matters. The issue was raised last year and might have become a ballot issue. But again, Ms. Eklund’s reasoning to keep the status quo carried weight with her colleagues when it came to decision time.

We understand why Mr. Hallman might look at other districts, especially larger ones like our neighbors in Southold and Greenport. Both of those boards of education function with five members. Looking at them, we originally thought that might be the correct size for Shelter Island. Part of that thinking was colored by observing a seven-member board in the smaller Oysterponds School District that was unable to get out of its own way with petty squabbling, making it sometimes impossible to come to informed decisions. These were seven intelligent, capable individuals, but they seemed unable to reach consensus with prolonged and, often personal battles with one another.

Meetings frequently lasted three hours, and some droned on for five hours. To the anger of taxpayers who attended those meetings, the discourse was often rude and non-productive.

That’s not the case on Shelter Island. Members voice disagreements with one another, just as they did about Mr. Hallman’s suggestion. But they do so politely and with respect for one another.

Meetings generally last an hour and when they’re longer it’s usually the result of important presentations for board members and the public to get up to speed on the ongoing complexities of education in today’s world.

With seven dedicated, collegial members, more information is put in play than if the board would be cut to five. More participatory democracy is always a good thing.

It’s a tribute to every board member and to the leadership of Dr. Gessner and Superintendent Michael Hynes that this is a Board of Education working effectively.

There’s no reason to mess with success.