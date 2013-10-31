Dougherty: Island Urgent ‘wants out’ of Town Medical Center

Supervisor Jim Dougherty said Tuesday he met with a representative of Winthrop Hospital who said the hospital “was in active discussions” with Island Urgent Medical Care to take over some or all of the space at the Town Medical Center.

Mr. Dougherty said “this translates” into Dr. Peter Kelt and the doctor he recently hired for two days a week to possibly be open on Saturdays year round and have a third doctor involved.

At the moment “it’s just talk,” Mr. Dougherty cautioned.

The supervisor also said he’d heard “from informal sources” that there is a “private group” talking with Island Urgent about signing a lease at the Medical Center.

“From both sides I get the impression that Island Urgent Medical Care wants out,” Mr. Dougherty said.

Many residents have complained that the care provided at Island Urgent is inadequate, including complaints that it’s infrequently open and often unresponsive to phone calls.

Last October Mr. Dougherty said adequate medical service was not being provided by Island Urgent “as promised” when the company signed a lease for the front office space of the Medical Center.

Island Urgent’s president signed a lease with the town on April 6, 2010 with the agreement that the rent would be $1,600 a month plus an annual consumer price index adjustment.

The lease makes no reference to the required hours or days for a physician to be available.