Check list for Saturday's Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk

When? 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19.

Where? Crescent Beach. Adult pre-registration, $25 before midnight on October 17; $30 on the day of the race; $10 for kids 14 and under. For the first time, jogging-strollers will be allowed at the rear of the field. Visit shelterislandrun.com/5k or active.com to register and for more information.



Why? All proceeds go to the North Fork Breast Health Coalition and the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Southampton Hospital. A raffle benefits Lucia’s Angels, a foundation committed to helping women and families on the East End with late-stage women’s cancers. A special emphasis is on helping Shelter Island women.

What else? Participants can enjoy a pre-race stretch clinic, post-race therapeutic massage, a barbecue, awards and more.